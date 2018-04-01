Puppet Masters
Erdogan calls Netanyahu a 'terrorist' while Netanyahu says Turkey in no position to lecture 'world's most moral army'
RT
Sun, 01 Apr 2018 15:43 UTC
Erdogan made the comments at his party's congress in southern Turkey. Addressing the event, the president slammed Netanyahu's criticism of Turkey's military operation in Syria. "I do not need to tell the world how cruel the Israeli army is. We can see what this terror state is doing by looking at the situation in Gaza and Jerusalem," Erdogan said, according to the Daily Sabah.
"Israel has carried out a massacre in Gaza and Netanyahu is a terrorist. We will continue to expose Israeli terror all the time and on all platforms," he added.
Erdogan's remarks are just the latest in a rapidly escalating war of words between the two nations. Earlier this week, Netanyahu suggested that Erdogan was playing an April Fool's Day prank when his spokesman described Friday's killing of protesters in Gaza as "inhumane."
Writing on Twitter, Netanyahu described Israeli forces as "the most moral army in the world" and accused the Turkish military of bombing civilians. "The most moral army in the world will not be lectured by those who have indiscriminately bombed civilian populations for years," Netanyahu said. "Apparently this is how April Fool's Day is celebrated in Ankara."
Netanyahu's tweet came in response to Ankara's criticism of the IDF's use of lethal force on the Gaza protesters which it described as a "disproportionate." In a statement following the clashes it demanded that Tel Aviv "immediately stop resorting to force, which further exacerbates the tension in the region."
The suppression of the largely unarmed protests attracted the ire of Turkey. On Friday, Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, condemned the IDF's use of force against protesters in the strongest terms.
In a statement, Kalin blasted "Israel's attack on defenseless Palestinian civilians who attended the peaceful demonstrations in Gaza." He added that "systematic violence against the Palestinian people has to end immediately."
Turkey's Foreign Ministry also criticized the IDF's conduct, saying it was deeply worried about the Israelis' "disproportionate use of force" and "casualties and injuries resulting from the interventions of the Israeli security force." It also demanded that Tel Aviv "immediately stop resorting to force, which further exacerbates the tension in the region."
Aside from Turkey, Egypt and Jordan also denounced what they considered to be the "disproportionate force" used by Israel against the largely unarmed protesters. Russia has also joined the criticism, describing the coercive suppression of protests as an "indiscriminate use of force against civilians."
Netanyahu doesn't know how to form negatives. The word is "immoral".
On the other hand, Erdogan sides with whomever's convenient at the moment, so these two clowns should just shake hands and burn in hell (or wherever) together.