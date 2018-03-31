External Interference Can Disrupt Your Body's Natural Bioelectric Signals

"The signal couples with ... cells, although nobody really knows what the nature of that coupling is. Some effects of that reaction can be things like movement of calcium across membranes, the production of free radicals or a change in the expression of genes in the cell.



Suddenly important proteins are being expressed at times and places and in amounts that they shouldn't be, and that has a dramatic effect on the function of the cells. And some of these changes are consistent with what's seen when cells undergo conversion from normal to malignant."

Your Heart and Brain Are Most Susceptible to EMF Damage

Neuropsychiatric disorders and diseases such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, autism and Alzheimer's 8

Hormonal effects

Cardiac effects

Chromosomal breaks

Impaired fertility especially in men

Oxidative stress

Changes in calcium signaling

Cellular DNA damage

Breakdown of the blood-brain barrier

Cancer

Melatonin depletion

Sleep disruption

Recent Research Confirms EMF-Induced Health Effects

Why We're Not Seeing Dramatic Increases in Brain Cancer

Most People Breach the Safety Limits of Their Cellphones

Two Crucial Ways EMFs Harm Your Health

Increase oxidative stress, which can damage cell membranes and proteins, and break DNA bonds Decrease ATP - the energy currency in your body, without which your cells cannot function properly



Protecting Yourself and Your Children From Excessive EMF Is a Health Priority



Helpful Strategies to Reduce Your EMF Exposure

Connect your desktop computer to the internet via a wired Ethernet connection and be sure to put your desktop in airplane mode. Also avoid wireless keyboards, trackballs, mice, game systems, printers and portable house phones and opt for wired versions.

If you must use Wi-Fi, shut it off when not in use, especially at night when you are sleeping. Ideally, work toward hardwiring your house so you can eliminate Wi-Fi altogether. If you have a notebook without any Ethernet ports, a USB Ethernet adapter will allow you to connect to the internet with a wired connection.

Shut off the electricity to your bedroom at night. This typically works to reduce electrical fields from the wires in your wall unless there is an adjoining room next to your bedroom. If that is the case, use an EMF meter to determine if you also need to power down the adjacent room.

Use a battery-powered alarm clock, ideally one without any light. I use a talking clock for the visually impaired. 28

If you still use a microwave oven, consider replacing it with a steam convection oven, which will heat your food as quickly and far more safely.

Avoid using "smart" appliances and thermostats that depend on wireless signaling. This would include all new "smart" TVs. They are called smart because they emit a Wi-Fi signal, and unlike your computer, you cannot shut the Wi-Fi signal off. Consider using a large computer monitor as your TV instead, as they don't emit Wi-Fi.

Refuse smart meters as long as you can, or add a shield to an existing smart meter, some of which have been shown to reduce radiation by 98 to 99 percent. 29

Consider moving your baby's bed into your bedroom instead of using a wireless baby monitor. Alternatively, use a hard-wired monitor.

Replace CFL bulbs with incandescent bulbs. Ideally remove all fluorescent lights from your house. Not only do they emit unhealthy light, but more importantly, they will actually transfer current to your body just being close to the bulbs.

Avoid carrying your cellphone on your body unless in airplane mode and never sleep with it in your bedroom unless it is in airplane mode. Even in airplane mode it can emit signals, which is why I put my phone in a Faraday bag. 30

When using your cellphone, use the speaker phone and hold the phone at least 3 feet away from you. Seek to radically decrease your time on the cellphone. I typically use my cellphone less than 30 minutes a month, and mostly when traveling. Instead, use VoIP software phones that you can use while connected to the internet via a wired connection.

Sources and References