Trump will essentially incentivize Iran to go nuclear.

If the United States breaks its end of the nuclear deal, the Islamic Republic's hard-liners are going to want a weapon ASAP.The nuclear deal with Iran hangs by a thread.The announcement that nuclear talks with North Korea will be held around the same time that U.S. President Donald Trump must decide whether to keep or kill the Iran deal has further complicated the picture.Conventional wisdom declares that Trump would be foolish to kill the Iran deal (formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA) if he genuinely seeks to reach an agreement with the North Koreans.But Trump is anything but conventional. His logic runs in the opposite direction, andBy killing the JCPOA, Trump thinks he'll signal to the North Koreans that they should have no doubt that he is ready to walk away from the talks if he doesn't get what he wants. After all, walking away from ongoing negotiations is much easier than killing an existing deal.Trump may know bluster, but he does not know diplomacy. Strong-arming subcontractors may work in the Manhattan real estate market, but it won't work in international diplomacy. Sovereign states don't react like jilted architects and electricians.How will Iran react if Trump pursues this path?By testing this proposition,dominated by conservative elements in the government and military, argues thatand will never recognize the country as a regional power or come to terms with its regime, regardless of Iran's policies or the compromises it offers. The inclusion Tehran seeks can only be achieved byThe hard-liners' skepticism of diplomacy and resistance to compromise is partly rooted in their belief that no Iranian compromise can change Washington's hostility to Tehran.of policy-makers recognizes both that. An American acceptance of Iran's inclusion in the regional security architecture can be obtained, they argue, through diplomacy and a genuine give-and-take. If Iran compromises, so will the West, the logic goes.Up until the nuclear negotiations began in earnest, the debate between these two schools was theoretical. Though Tehran had made many diplomatic overtures in the past,The Iran nuclear deal was the first time the United States and Iran had agreed to a significant exchange of concessions that not only eliminated Iran's pathways to a bomb and lifted sanctions, but also put an end to almost four decades of American efforts to completely isolate Iran.Both sides agreed to painful concessions, both faced fierce domestic political opposition, andAmerica was coming to terms with Iran. And the Islamic Republic was speaking of theIt was a major victory for the second school of thought in Iran - at least for the moment.Despite Iran's concessions and its adherence to the deal (confirmed by 10 reports by the International Atomic Energy Agency), Trump, Saudi Arabia, and Israel haveChanges in Iran's policies proved insufficient,can seemingly satisfy Trump's allies.It will strengthen the Iranian hard-line narrative thatHad it built a bomb - like the North Koreans - then the United States would have no choice but to show Iran respect, strike a deal with it - and honor that deal.Ultimately, Trump's bluster won't work. He lacks a properly staffed State Department with the capacity to negotiate, and his new national security advisor ideologically opposes diplomacy.And in the process, he will tilt the balance in favor of those in Tehran who have argued all along that America only understands the language of force.is the author of Losing an Enemy: Obama, Iran, and the Triumph of Diplomacy and president of the National Iranian American Council.