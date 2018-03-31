© Omar Sanadiki / Reuters



Over 143,000 people, including tens of thousands of rebels and their families, have left Syria's eastern Ghouta amid a ceasefire which also helped some 40,000 residents return to their homes, the Russian military said.Sergey Rudskoy, Deputy Chief of Russian General Staff, said at a news briefing on Friday.The evacuation is being monitored by the UN and other aid agencies, and a live broadcast of escape routes is available on the Russian Defense Ministry's website, it said.Meanwhile, life is returning to normal in villages and settlements in Ghouta province. Displaced persons are returning to "areas liberated from armed groups," General Rudskoy said, adding that "some 40,000 people have returned to their homes."Daily humanitarian pauses in eastern Ghouta began on February 27 as part of the Syrian military's and Russia's efforts to help civilians leave the combat zone. The Russian military has repeatedly said that the militants are using civilians as human shields, targeting those who are trying to flee the terrorist enclave.