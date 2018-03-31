© Ammar Safarjalani / Global Look Press



Syrian forces have liberated all militant-held settlements in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, the military command said in a televised statement. A major Syrian motorway has been unblocked for the first time in seven years.a Syrian Army statement said, as cited by Sputnik news agency.The army has also lifted the blockade of a main highway connecting the Syrian capital to the rest of the country, the statement said, as cited by SANA state news agency.it said.Syrian forces managed to defeat the militant groups holding Ghouta after their headquarters, ammunition depots, fortifications and weapons factories were destroyed, the army said. It added the military units are continuing the offensive on the outskirts of the town of Douma, driving militants out of the area.The Eastern Ghouta area has been under siege since 2012. In February this year, Syrian troops began their offensive to liberate the last militant-held stronghold located close to Damascus.The fighting resulted in a ceasefire and evacuation deals were reached between the Syrians and militant groups.On Friday, the Russian military said over 143,194 people in total, comprised of 105,857 civilians as well as 13,793 militants and 23,544 members of their families, have left Eastern Ghouta. In the meantime, some 40,000 people have returned to their homes. Those who have returned are receiving aid packages delivered by UN agencies and the Russian Reconciliation Center.