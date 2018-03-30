© Reuters

Russia's Foreign Ministry has condemned the search of a Russian airliner in a London airport, calling it another provocation by the British authorities against Moscow.The British police went aboard a Russian A-321, which arrived from Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow to the British capital on Thursday., Interfax reported."We're speaking of another provocation by the British authorities," Maria Zakharova, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said, commenting on a search performed aboard an Aeroflot carrier plane in the British capital.The spokeswoman suggested the British authorities needed this "provocation" to save their "reputation, which was heavily undermined by the so-called Skripal case." Relations between Moscow and London hit a new low after the UK accused Russia of poisoning double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter without any proof or waiting for the end of the investigation.Zakharova called London's actions "unacceptable, dangerous and irresponsible," urging the international community to give them a proper evaluation. She added that Russian embassy staff was heading to the airport where the search of the plane took place.Aeroflot said that the crew and staff from its London office will additionally inspect the plane after the British police conclude its activities aboard as the crew was forced out of the aircraft during the British inspection.