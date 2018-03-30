Local civilians, including women and the wounded, are asking the militants to accept the government's truce or evacuation conditions so that the city would be spared the consequences of a military operation by the government forces, Masdar News outlet reported, citing a source.
Duma is the last city in Eastern Ghouta still under control of militants, the Jaysh al-Islam group.
The protesters are reportedly accusing the leaders of the group backed by Saudi Arabia of risking the lives of thousands of civilians.
The militants have been given some time to consider the conditions. They should make their decision by the time the last members of al-Rahman Legion armed opposition group leave Eastern Ghouta.
Comment: Terrorists in Duma are surrounded by Govt. forces and have no chance of surviving for long. They don't have a place to go as most of the other militant occupied territory is controlled by its militant competitors.
Following the evacuation agreement in Harasta, government forces have liberated Ayn Tarma and have forced militants in Jobar, Zamalka, Hazeh and Irbin to accept another evacuation agreement. The implementation of this agreement started on March 24. More than 7,000 civilians and members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and Faylaq al-Rahman are set to leave the area under the deal.
Separately, negotiations are ongoing in the area of Douma controlled by Jaish al-Islam. According to pro-government experts, the key issue preventing the group from accepting the deal is that its leadership seeks to prevent the evacuation to the militant-held area of Idlib, mostly controlled by its competitors, like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. According to some reports, the group is willing to be evacuated to Eastern Qalamoun area.
In any case, the SAA has de-facto won the battle for Eastern Ghouta. Gaining a full control over the area is just the matter of time.
The latter group has reached an agreement on evacuation as a result of negotiations between the representatives of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation and leaders of the group.
