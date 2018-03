© Joshua Roberts/Reuters

"Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agents assisting the Special Counsel's Office assess that Person A has ties to a Russian intelligence service and had such ties in 2016," the memorandum says, adding that "van der Zwaan admitted that he knew of that connection, stating that Gates told him Person A was a former Russian Intelligence Officer with the GRU," the Russian military intelligence service.

A new memo by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which brought up a contact between former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates and a person in Ukraine accused of being a Russian spy, has added fuel to the waning fires of Russiagate.Mueller charged Gates and his business partner Paul Manafort ‒ who managed Donald Trump's presidential campaign between June and August of 2016 ‒ with money laundering and conspiracy over their lobbying work for the government of Ukraine, which ended in 2014.according to Trump's critics and many US media outlets, is thatProponents of the accusation that Trump "colluded" with Russia during the 2016 presidential election jumped on the revelations.when he gave an interview to Radio Free Europe, an outlet funded by the US government.In the RFE interview, however, the dual citizen of Russia and UkraineHe also revealed that before getting involved with Manafort and Gates in 2005,Had Trump-Russia believers read Mueller's memo more carefully, they might have noticed it specifically states that therather than anything pertaining to the Trump campaign or the US presidential election.In fact, van der Zwaan is accused of giving Gates "talking points as to how to present the report in an advantageous light to Ukraine," against the express wishes of his law firm.Gates pleaded guilty last month to filing false paperwork about his firm's lobbying activities, citing the high cost and the "circus-like atmosphere of an anticipated trial." Public humiliation "seems like a small price to pay for what our children would have to endure otherwise," he said.‒ intended to reveal alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia ‒ to focus on "decade-old business dealings" that were entirely unrelated to the 2016 presidential campaign.