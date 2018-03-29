© Shutterstock



Health officials have issued a warning over a new strain of super gonorrhoea that is resistant to two crucial antibiotics - including a last-ditch resort.In the first recorded case worldwide, an unidentified English man - who was having regular sex with a woman in the UK - caught the STI from another woman during his travels to south east Asia earlier this year.Public Health England revealed his gonorrhoea was resistant to ceftriaxone and azithromycin - the two drugs that the World Health Organization recommends to be given to patients with the STI.The Government-run agency has issued an alert regarding the possible spread of the bug - which proved resistant to recommended treatment.A PHE report read:It added that it has now 'formed an incident management team' to co-ordinate the investigation and contain the spread of the superbug.The new case, revealed yesterday, follows repeated warnings over the dangers of super gonorrhoea by concerned health chiefs. WHO raised concerns two years ago that the STI, once known as the 'clap', could become immune to antibiotics in a 'matter of years'.The new document stated the man - whose location has also been withheld - attended sexual health services earlier this year. He was having regular sex with a female in the UK, but also had a one-off encounter with another woman in south-east Asia.The man told doctors his gonorrhoea symptoms began a month after having sex with the woman on his travels, PHE officials said.The patient - who will be retested in the middle of next month to see if he still has gonorrhea - is now being treated with daily injections of ertapenem, another antibiotic.Preliminary STI results for his sexual partner in the UK returned negative for gonorrhea. She is being followed up.More than 35,000 people a year are infected with gonorrhea in England, including record numbers of baby boomers. Only chlamydia and genital warts are more prevalent. Figures show 78 million people worldwide contract gonorrhea each year. But a 'super' version of the STI, which is caused by the Neisseria gonorrhea bacterium, swept across Britain two years ago, striking London, the South East and the Midlands. It was resistant to the common antibiotic ciprofloxacin and extended-spectrum cephalosporins, which are the drugs of last resort.A WHO analysis of STI data around the world previously revealed 97 per cent of countries have reported strains of gonorrhea that are resistant to ciprofloxacin. A further 81 per cent stated there was increasing resistance to just azithromycin. And more than 50 countries warned strains were showing some form of resistance to ceftraixone - another last-resort treatment.Deemed to be one of the biggest threats to humanity, the issue has previously been cited as severe as terrorism and global warming.Antibiotics have been so overused by GPs and hospital staff for decades that the bacteria have evolved to become resistant.Doctors claim medicines including penicillin no longer work on sore throats, skin infections and, more seriously, pneumonia.