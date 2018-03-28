pakistan rape
A rapist in Pakistan was allegedly let off by the victim's family after it was agreed her brother would do the same to the attacker's sister
A family allegedly let off their daughter's rapist after a sick trade let the victim's brother do the same to her attacker's sister. The twisted case of "revenge rape" involving two families has been uncovered by cops in Pakistan. The suspect's family had approached the victim's family for "pardon and reconciliation", according to local news reports.

Staggeringly the victim's family agreed to pardon the rapist, on the appalling condition that "her brother would commit the same act with the suspect's sister", dawn.com reports. A meeting between the two families agreed to the terms, and the brother then allegedly had sex with the suspected rapist's sister on March 21.

Cops found out about the case when the two families prepared legal documents agreeing not to press charges against each other. Pir Mahal Police Sub-Inspector Shaukat Ali Javed saw the papers and reported the families to his superiors. All 12 people at the meeting, including four women, one of which was the victim of the second rape, were arrested on Saturday.

The case has chilling similarities another incident in the southern city of Multan last July, where a village council ordered the "revenge rape" of a 16-year-old girl. The girl's brother had sexually assaulted a 12-year-old, and the attack was reportedly carried out in front of her parents and 40 members of the village council.