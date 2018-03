© AP/Ted S. Warren

During Saturday's student march for gun control, Parkland shooting survivor Delany Tarr made clear that she and other gun controllers plan to parlay a bump stock ban into numerous other gun controls.Tarr's statement exposes the threat to freedom tied to the bump stock ban from day one. After all, bump stocks do not convert semiautomatic firearms into automatic ones, soFormer ATF gun tech chief Rick Vasquez sounded this alarm in January when he warned that a bump stock will lead to other bans.He told the Military Arms Channel , "So ATF's been directed to write a regulation with the strength of a law." He said the advance notice copy of the new rule makes clear that the ATF's new regulation will ban "any device that automatically resets a firearm and enhances the rate of fire." He added, "They are trying to target binary triggers, [bump stock] devices, and other devices, but that is such broad language, can I take that to a Gatling gun? ...Gun Owners of America has been warning against a bump stock gun control, be that legislative or regulative control, from the start. The NRA took the position of opposing legislation action but asking the ATF to consider a regulative move.The regulative move is in its final stages and at least one gun control activist involved in the student march is making clear the intention to use a bump stock ban as a segue into numerous other gun controls.