Robyn Gritz - Andy Mccabe
A former FBI counterterrorism agent reacted to an op-ed written by recently-fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

"Not in my worst nightmares did I dream my FBI career would end this way," McCabe entitled his Washington Post piece published Friday.

Robyn Gritz, who said she served 16 years with the bureau fighting terrorism, told "Fox & Friends" that she celebrated McCabe's dismissal and that it brought back memories of how he allegedly mistreated her.

Gritz said that she began working with McCabe in 2005 until she ultimately resigned several years later.

She said McCabe retaliated against her for filing a harassment claim against one of her supervisors.

Gritz said that, while working as a "detailee" to the CIA, her boss began "scrutinizing [her] work and asking questions" about her purportedly being "fragile" after her divorce.

"He made some discriminatory comments about why I was traveling and such," Gritz said of her boss at the time, who was not McCabe.

When she heard that the boss was making similar comments to a black coworker, Gritz said she decided to file a complaint against him.

Gritz said when she filed the suit, McCabe signed off on an internal investigation against her, adding that "he know that I was either filing or going to file the [case]."

"I went through hell for a year and a half," she said. "Andy made sure I couldn't get out of the division."

Gritz said that McCabe additionally made "nasty, false" comments about her in a meeting -- "lying," she said. "which is why he just got fired."

She said she was at a restaurant when news of McCabe's dismissal this month reached her, and that she verbally reacted with joy.

Gritz added that dozens of former FBI coworkers called her to celebrate McCabe "being held accountable."