Russia has sent another large batch of military equipment to Syria via sea-lift as part of an ongoing effort to keep the Arab republic's armed forces supplied and refitted.On Monday night, observers in the Bosphorus Strait spotted and photographed a Russian freighter ship passing from the Black Sea into the eastern Mediterranean; the same sources all report that vessel is bound for the Syrian port city of Tartus.Sources note that despite the freighter's innocent appearance on the outside, its internal storage bay is undoubtedly filled with heavy weapons and army logistical materials (such as battle tanks, artillery and mission-critical military supplies).