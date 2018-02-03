© FNA



The Arabic-language website of RT reported that Caesar Kunikov (BDK-64), a Project 775 class large landing ship of the Russian Navy, has left the country for Syria's waters.The Russian sources had previously reported that the army's large cargo ship left Sevastopol port in Crimea for Mediterranean Sea to join the Russian naval fleet in Syria's Tartus port.A media outlet reported last month that a huge Russian shipment of weapons bound for Syria in the form of one government-contracted sea-lifter and a naval landing ship recently transited the Bosphorus Strait.The logistical carrier, identified as the RoRo Altay, was photographed with what sources count as 133 Ural military-grade transport trucks above its hull.The RoRo Altay's naval accomplice was identified as the Ropucha-class landing ship 'Alexander Otrakovsky'