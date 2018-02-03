The Russian Army's large cargo ship
© FNA
The Russian Army's large cargo ship has left the country for Syria's waters to join the Russian naval fleet in Eastern Mediterranean Sea, a media outlet reported on Saturday
The Arabic-language website of RT reported that Caesar Kunikov (BDK-64), a Project 775 class large landing ship of the Russian Navy, has left the country for Syria's waters.

The Arabic RT quoted Turkish media as saying that the Caesar Kunikov ship passed the Black Sea's strait and entered the Mediterranean Sea on Friday.

The Russian sources had previously reported that the army's large cargo ship left Sevastopol port in Crimea for Mediterranean Sea to join the Russian naval fleet in Syria's Tartus port.

This is the first journey of the ship in 2018.

A media outlet reported last month that a huge Russian shipment of weapons bound for Syria in the form of one government-contracted sea-lifter and a naval landing ship recently transited the Bosphorus Strait.

Observers from the Bosphorus Strait in Turkey said the transiting of two Russian vessels - one a sea-lifter and the other a navy landing ship - inbound for the Syrian port city of Tartus; both were carrying a wealth new military equipment, the AMN reported.

The logistical carrier, identified as the RoRo Altay, was photographed with what sources count as 133 Ural military-grade transport trucks above its hull. No information existed on what army equipment was present within the ship's actual cargo bay.

The RoRo Altay's naval accomplice was identified as the Ropucha-class landing ship 'Alexander Otrakovsky' whose military cargo is completely hidden inside internal bays and can only be guessed.

All military equipment being delivered would most likely be pressed into service with the Syrian Armed Forces.