© AI Project / Reuters



Former track and field Paralympian Sophia Warner says she was mistreated by staff of the British low-cost carrier airline EasyJet, who asked her to prove that she has cerebral palsy.The 43-year-old participant of the 2012 Summer Paralympics took to social media on Tuesday, to share her emotions after her latest trip with EasyJet."I've not complained on twitter before. The order to publicly prove my disability incident by @easyJet yesterday was beyond devastating," she tweeted.She then gave more details, when replying to a comment from one of her followers, who, according to his words also had a traumatic experience with the EasyJet company.A spokesperson for EasyJet later responded to Warner in the comment to her post. "I'm really sorry to hear this Sophia,"the comment read.Thomas from our executive support team has tried to contact you today. He is going to send you an email which has his contact details. If you can give me a suitable time for him to call back, I will pass this on for you. Thanks, Margaret."