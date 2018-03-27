© Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.



"Taking a page from such great Americans as Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton, Congressman Suozzi explained why our founding fathers created the Second Amendment as a way for citizens to fight back against a tyrannical government that does not follow the rule of law," senior adviser Kim Devlin said in a Monday statement to Fox News.



Devlin added: "To suggest his comments meant anything else or that he was advocating for an armed insurrection against the existing president is both irresponsible and ridiculous."



Suozzi made the comment about the Second Amendment when a constituent asked him a question about Trump and the United States' "constitutional system of checks and balances."-Fox News

"I mean, this is where the Second Amendment comes in quite frankly, because you know, what if the president was to ignore the courts? What would you do? What would we do?" said Suozzi during a Q&A session last week with constituents on Long Island."It's really a matter of putting public pressure on the president," he added.Following his comment, a constituent asked him what the Second Amendment was."The Second Amendment is the right to bear arms," said Suozzi. "That's why we have it."entitled "Do the right thing on gun laws" following the Parkland massacre."Too often the National Rifle Association's response is "more guns." That's nonsense. Americans already own 300 million guns," the article reads.In response to Suozzi's comments, Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Chris Martin said "When resistance and obstruction don't work out, Tom Suozzi proposes violence," adding "He's completely out of touch."Suozzi's spokesperson denied he was calling for "armed insurrection" against Trump (he was just telling the audience that the 2nd amendment would come into play if Trump ignores the courts).That sure sounds exactly like every pro-Second Amendment conservative's argument against Democrats who want gun control, but what do we know.