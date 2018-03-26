She survived the Holocaust, but did not survive the hijrah.
This is being covered up like the brutal murder of Sarah Halimi by her Muslim neighbor.
The Trump administration should sign off emergency asylum for French Jews. They are under siege by barbarians.
Mireille K needed a gun. The French police have long surrendered to the jihad in their streets. The Jews are fair game, left entirely at the mercy of savages.
French-Jewish Holocaust Survivor Found Dead in Burned Paris Apartment; Security Group: 'Everything Suggests' It Was Antisemitic Crime Algemeiner, March 26 2018:Here is a translation of the news story in a small French publication.
An 85-year-old French-Jewish Holocaust survivor was found dead on Friday in an incinerated apartment in Paris, according to reports.
The incident, the Le Parisien newspaper said, took place at the woman's home on Avenue Philippe Auguste in the French capital's 11th arrondissement.
A French-Jewish communal security organization, the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism (BNVCA), said five fires had been set at the apartment and the victim - named as "Mireille K." - was also stabbed 11 times.
Comment: This is a horrific crime. However, at this point we do not know if the motivation was related to antisemitism. The original article translated from French says nothing about antisemitic slurs, and although it suggests that the neighbor could be a suspect, it does not mention him being Muslim, nor that the victim had been raped. Furthermore, in order to determine if French Jews in general are "under siege by barbarians" any more than any other group of French people, we need to look into statistics.