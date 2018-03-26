French police France patrol
Mireille K, an 85-year-old Jewish woman was raped, repeatedly stabbed and burned to death by her Muslim neighbor. He had repeatedly threatened her to burn her, murder her, and taunted her with antisemitic slurs like "dirty Jew." The victim had called the police repeatedly over the past a few months ago to complain about the threats from him but they did nothing.

She survived the Holocaust, but did not survive the hijrah.

This is being covered up like the brutal murder of Sarah Halimi by her Muslim neighbor.

The Trump administration should sign off emergency asylum for French Jews. They are under siege by barbarians.

Mireille K needed a gun. The French police have long surrendered to the jihad in their streets. The Jews are fair game, left entirely at the mercy of savages.
French-Jewish Holocaust Survivor Found Dead in Burned Paris Apartment; Security Group: 'Everything Suggests' It Was Antisemitic Crime Algemeiner, March 26 2018:

An 85-year-old French-Jewish Holocaust survivor was found dead on Friday in an incinerated apartment in Paris, according to reports.

The incident, the Le Parisien newspaper said, took place at the woman's home on Avenue Philippe Auguste in the French capital's 11th arrondissement.

A French-Jewish communal security organization, the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism (BNVCA), said five fires had been set at the apartment and the victim - named as "Mireille K." - was also stabbed 11 times.
Here is a translation of the news story in a small French publication.

