Trump pensive
© Kevin Dietsch/Pool | Getty Images
On Friday, President Donald Trump signed the 2,232-page, $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress less than 48 hours after it was introduced.

The president held a press conference, declaring that although he was unhappy with several provisions of the bill, he would sign it.

"There are a lot of things I'm unhappy about, but we were forced to sign," the president said, making a new promise: "I will never sign a bill like this again."

The president touted the importance of military funding in the omnibus, citing national security concerns as one of the reasons he signed the bill.

"My highest duty is to keep America safe, nothing more important," Trump said.

Criticizing several spending measures shoehorned into the bill, Trump called on Congress to grant the president a line-item veto power for spending bills. He also demanded that the Senate repeal the filibuster rule, which Democrats have abused to require a 60-vote threshold on nearly every piece of legislation considered by Congress during the Trump presidency.

Earlier, the president fueled speculation that he would veto the bill, issuing a tweet expressing frustration that Congress did not come to a deal on DACA, codifying amnesty for so-called "Dreamer" illegal aliens, and lamenting that a wall on the southern border was not funded.


But ultimately, the president surrendered his constitutional check on Congress and buckled to the swamp. The federal budget deficit was just increased by $1 trillion under a Republican president and with Republican control of Congress.