© Kevin Dietsch/Pool | Getty Images

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed the 2,232-page, $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by CongressThe president held a press conference, declaring that although he was unhappy with several provisions of the bill, he would sign it."There are a lot of things I'm unhappy about, but we were forced to sign," the president said, making a new promise:The president touted the importance of military funding in the omnibus, citing national security concerns as one of the reasons he signed the bill."My highest duty is to keep America safe, nothing more important," Trump said.Earlier, the president fueled speculation that he would veto the bill, issuing a tweet expressing frustration that Congress did not come to a deal on DACA, codifying amnesty for so-called "Dreamer" illegal aliens, and lamenting that a wall on the southern border was not funded.