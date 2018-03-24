How to make a mountain out of a snow hill.
© Joacim Eriksson/Screenshot
A growing hill at a snow dump site in the town of Sundsvall has wowed local residents and gone viral in Sweden.

Sundsvall, on Sweden's east coast, has had an unusually snowy winter, as The Local has previously reported. Snow ploughs and trucks have been hard at work clearing the snow from the city centre and dumping it on the outskirts of town, creating this "mountain".

Joacim Eriksson shared this incredible drone video of the snow mountain. Watch it below:


Sundsvalls Tidning reports that the hill is made up of 500,000 cubic metres of snow.