The latest attempt to secure the UK's first prosecution for female genital mutilation (FGM) has failed, with a West African father cleared of using the practice to "punish" his young daughter.The man, 50, was alleged during a nine-day trial to have twice recruited someone to cut the girl with a razor blade at their home in south London between 2010 and 2013. The identity of the cutter had been forgotten, but the prosecution said the father had overseen and "egg[ed] on" the abuse.Kate Bex QC, for the defence, said FGM was, the Press Association reports The children had been "susceptible to their mother's influence" after the divorce and "at the expense of their relationship with their father" she had "rewritten their history", it was claimed.The defendant insisted he loved his children, adding Leethen Bartholomew, head of the National FGM Centre, commented: "While we respect the decision of the jury, it is important to remember that someone did carry out female genital mutilation on the victim almost a decade ago.The figure means there are around 14 new cases every day, and a third of the women and girls seeking help were born in Somalia, according to the NHS numbers