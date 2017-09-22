Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was held for the last six months on $4.5 million dollar bail for her role in the Female Genital Mutilation case. She is facing life in prison. Normally, a judge would never let a person out on bond (for those unaware, a bail bond is when the accused posts 10% of the cash necessary to secure their release and the rest is secured through property or cash of others). U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman said he agonized over whether to let her out on bond, saying:
"I spent a lot of time reviewing the people who have come forward" to help Nagarwala and the money they are putting up are "very substantial."What makes this more disturbing is that it seems to be unprecedented.
Sharon Riehs, deputy chief of pretrial services for the Eastern District of Michigan, said the $4.5-million bond is a first for the court.
"I've been here for 31 years and I can't recall seeing an unsecured bond in that amount," Riehs said.So why is this happening? Why is a woman who voluntarily mutilated 100 girls, in direct violation of her Oath as a doctor and the laws of the US being given such courtesy? Isn't she a flight risk, or even worse, she can try to intimidate witnesses to keep quiet? No one knows, but I have a strong feeling that I do.
She is a Muslim, and Muslims are held to a different standard than anyone else. They can engage in the most horrible behavior, and still not be criticized because their critics fear being called "Islamophobic". Does it seem odd that such a large, unprecedented story would make the national news? The only place I am finding it is local Detroit media and Twitter.
The religious society in Detroit that Nagarwala was part of also made a half assed statement about the case. They made a point to say that they strongly encourage their parishioners to not engage in activities that are in violation of US law. They conveniently left out any kind of statement that what she did was wrong, that mutilating a woman's genitals is wrong. They even went as far as to pat themselves on the back for being such a "progressive" muslim organization.
See the Full Statement here:
It is time for Americans to wake up and condemn these types of activities, people's lives are at stake. It is also time that the Left realize that, just like immigration, the time is quickly coming where they won't be able to control the monster they created.
