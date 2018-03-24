Turpin children
© ABC News
The adult Turpin siblings have been released from the hospital.
The adult Turpin children who allegedly spent most of their lives in captivity have finally been released from a California hospital.

The siblings, ranging in age from 18 to 29, were quietly released March 15 and taken to their new home in an undisclosed rural area in California, ABC News reported.

Hospital staff and others who've come to know the Turpin siblings said it wasn't easy saying goodbye to them.

"It was emotional for the staff and emotional for them," Mark Uffer, the chief executive officer of the Corona Regional Medical Center, told ABC News. "This has been their home away from wherever they were at before, so it was a little bit tough for them and the staff."

For the first time, the siblings will be responsible for themselves. They've been reunited with the family dogs, as well.

Those who've interacted with the children describe them as "utterly charming."

"The adult siblings want to be known as survivors, not victims," their lawyer Jack Osborn told ABC News, adding that they don't dwell on their anger.

"They're joyful, warm, considerate. It's not all about them. They want to hear what's going on with you and me and my family," Osborn said. "It's just really fun. It's fun to be around them. Of course, they're really full of joy about their life and the things they get to experience right now."

Osborn said the seven adults have enjoyed getting their own bedding and having their own closets for the first time in their lives.

During their first day out of the hospital, they experienced several firsts including picking citrus and making ice cream sundaes.

"They pretty much love any food that is fresh. They love fruit, pasta and soup," said Osborn.

They will continue receiving occupational, physical and psychological therapy.

The siblings are aware of their parents' trouble, but have no idea how much interest their story has drawn, Osborn said.

They all hope to lead normal lives and look forward to reuniting with their six younger siblings.

What else?

David and Louise Turpin pleaded not guilty to all counts and remain in jail on $12 million bond each. They're expected to return to court for a status hearing March 23.