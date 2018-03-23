© DHS, Congress Homeland Security



Not having a verifiable way to audit election results in some states represents a "national security concern," the Trump administration's homeland security chief said on Wednesday, looking ahead to U.S. midterm elections in November.such as the financial, energy and communications systems, the agency's chief, Kirstjen Nielsen, told the Senate Intelligence Committee.The hearing to examine the Trump administration's efforts to improve election security came followingIt was held on the same day that lawmakers were expected to unveil a federal spending bill that sources familiar with the negotiations said included nearlyfor electronic voting systems as an important safeguard in ensuring that tabulated election results are not tampered with.New Jersey, Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina have no verifiable paper ballot backup across their states, though some are looking to purchase systems that provide such audits. Eight other states, including Pennsylvania, have some electoral districts without paper backups.Nielsen testified alongside her predecessor, former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, as the two sought to defend their work over the past two years overseeing efforts to steer the agency more toward protecting election systems. Under Johnson, the agency designated election systems as critical infrastructure in January 2017, months after President Donald Trump was elected.They also acknowledged challenges the agency had faced but agreed progress had been made to work better with states and more fully understand the threat posed by Russia and others."Today I can say with confidence that we know whom to contact in every state to share threat information," Nielsen said. "That ability did not exist in 2016."Nielsen said that more than half of U.S. states have signed up for theNielsen repeated the agency's findings last year thatand that a small number of networks were compromised, but thatSenator Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said on Wednesday the need for improvements in election security was "urgent" but it was unclear if fixes would be in place this year or even by the next presidential election in 2020. The committee on Tuesday released draft recommendations to bolster election security.Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat on the committee,and refusing to answer questions he has repeatedly asked them about their security efforts.Nielsen said she was unaware of any federal agency, including her own, that had the authority to mandate that vendors comply with security standards.On a later panel, Wyden asked DHS cyber security official Jeanette Manfra how confident she was that voting machine vendors sold equipment that complied with common best security practices."It is hard for me to judge right now," Manfra responded. "I do not have perfect insight into the machines that the states buy," adding that some vendors voluntarily submitted machines to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission for security review.