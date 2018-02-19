© David Goldman/Associated Press/file

Hoping to counter waves of Russian Twitter bots, fake social media accounts, and hacking attacks aimed at undermining American democracy, state election officials around the country are seizing on an old-school strategy: paper ballots.Top election officials around the country are growing increasingly alarmed about this fall's midterm elections, with a drumbeat of dire warning signs that Russia is determined to influence them. And many are concerned that President Trump has not focused on the potential for more attacks on America's election system like the one Russia launched in 2016.With little leadership from the White House or Congress,, trying to outwit potential hackers by upgrading equipment and enhancing the cybersecurity of systems that contain sensitive voter registration rolls.- and potential threats to election integrity.