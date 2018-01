"Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry. Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the Commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action."

The Trump administration hadwhen the commission controversially requested voter information, such as Social Security numbers and addresses.In a statement , the White House said,After announcing that he was dissolving the committee, Trump tweeted on Thursday morning that theadding that it was "mostly Democratic states" that refused to share voter data because "they know that many people are voting illegally.". California, Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico and South Carolina had all signaled their unwillingness to cooperate.The non-profit, which was the first to sue the Trump administration over the issue, noted that it has a pending Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to the US Department of Homeland Security "for records concerning the federal government's collection of personal data on voters."Late last month, a US appeals court gave the Trump voter fraud commission a minor victory,In January 2017, one week into Trump's presidency, Trump tweeted that at least 3 million illegal votes had been cast in the 2016 election, citing an unverified claim by the app VoteStand.The commission had been expected to release a report in 2019. Its vice chair, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, recently told Fox News that