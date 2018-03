Although most Americans are unfamiliar with the term 'Deep State,' according to recent polling they are nevertheless skeptical of unelected government and military officials who secretly manipulate or direct national policy"Public Troubled by Deep State" is the headline that the Monmouth University Polling Institute tags to its recent poll . Acknowledging that polling about the term "Deep State" is problematic because "few Americans (13%) are very familiar with the term 'Deep State,'" the pollsters at Monmouth defined the term as follows for their interviewees: "The term Deep State refers to the possible existence of a group of unelected government and military officials who secretly manipulate or direct national policy."Then they asked whether such a group exists.Monmouth reports the results as follows:The report explains that belief in the Deep State's existence "comes from more than 7-in-10 Americans in each partisan group, although Republicans (31%) and independents (33%) are somewhat more likely than Democrats (19%) to say that the Deep State definitely exists."This leads the director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, Patrick Murray, to volunteer:In addition, there are some significant but not drastic racial and ethnic differences on this question. Says the report, "Americans of black, Latino and Asian backgrounds (35%) are more likely than non-Hispanic whites (23%) to say that the Deep State definitely exists."The report also asked about government surveillance of the citizenry and here again there is widespread concern:This too causes the director of the Institute to be concerned.We can add to the concern about a manipulative unelected apparatus at work in the government the widespread distrust of the press summarized in this recent Gallup/Knight poll "*Today, 66% of Americans say most news media do not do a good job of separating fact from opinion. In 1984, 42% held this view."*Less than half of Americans, 44%, say they can think of a news source that reports the news objectively."*On a multiple-item media trust scale with scores ranging from a low of zero to a high of 100, the average American scores a 37."But perhaps it is cause for optimism. It seems that people are waking up and thinking for themselves. This is, perhaps, good news for those who are trying to end U.S. wars being ginned up by the Deep State.John V. Walsh can be reached at john.endwar@gmail.com