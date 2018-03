© Emily Michot



A smiling baby with a thick head of black hair, Ingrid Ronan Johnson was born to a Miccosukee mother and a white father, inside Baptist Hospital in Kendall.Two days later, police detectives arrived at the hospital acting on a court order to remove the baby from the new parents.The hospital on Sunday allowed the baby to be taken away.The parents, Rebecca Sanders and Justin Johnson, are now heartbroken and outraged - filing complaints this week with Miami-Dade police, state prosecutors and the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs."I'm still trying to wrap my head around how this has happened," Johnson, 36, said tearfully. "I can't even begin to explain how hard this has been. I don't see how people of the Miccosukee tribe can look me in the face and tell me this is OK."Exactly what happened at the hospital - and whether Miccosukee police acted lawfully in executing an order from a tribal court on county land - is now under review by state authorities. Miami-Dade detectives also have begun an investigation.The incident is the latest test of the legal authority of the court and police department with the sovereign Miccosukee tribe, which has clashed with state authorities for years over jurisdiction. Investigators and the child's parents also have questions for Baptist hospital, which allowed tribal police to remove the baby from her birth mother.A hospital spokesman, Dori Alvarez, declined to comment on specifics because of federal patient privacy laws. In a statement on Wednesday, she stressed that Miami-Dade police officers also accompanied tribal police to "enforce a court order" that day."We obeyed law enforcement. It is our hospital's policy to cooperate with Miami-Dade law enforcement as they enforce court orders," the statement said.The tribe's legal adviser, Jeanine Bennett, did not respond to an email seeking comment. "Jeanine said the tribe has no comment on pending tribal court matters," said an employee who answered the phone at the Miccosukee's legal department.Calls to the office of Miccosukee chairman Billy Cypress went unanswered. Osceola, who owns the Buffalo Tiger Airboat Tours, did not answer repeated calls to her cellphone. Her lawyer said Wednesday that the tribal court ruling was no different than what state courts do to protect child welfare, removing a child from possible endangerment with the biological parents."My understanding is that she is healthy and happy," attorney Spence West said of baby Ingrid.The tribal order granted Osceola custody of the baby, but their exact whereabouts are unknown. Her daughter said she lives off the reservation, in Collier County. If the baby is on the Miccosukee reservation itself, the state has no power - only federal authorities have jurisdiction there."It's horrific," said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle, whose office received a complaint from Johnson on Tuesday. "We don't really know what the recourse is at this point, but we will continue to review it and talk to other agencies."The Miccosukee tribe has about 600 members and owns a gambling resort at the corner of Krome Avenue and Tamiami Trail. Child custody disputes between Indians and non-Indians are not unusual in states with large Native American populations.But they are rare in Florida, where the tribal population is less than 10,000. Under the state's child custody enforcement act, foreign countries are treated the same as other states when it comes to custody battles between parents.In 2014, the Florida Supreme Court sided with a Miami man who alleged the Miccosukee court had no jurisdiction over a child-custody dispute involving his baby's mother, who is a tribal member. The local state courts ruled that the tribal court's procedures - which did not allow the father to testify or even have his lawyer inside court to watch - were legally substandard This case is markedly unique. The birth parents are on the same side. And the baby is not yet a tribal member and may never be - Ingrid does not have enough Miccosukee blood to qualify, according to the parents.[...]