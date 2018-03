© Facebook/Manal Tamimi



there are virtually no alternatives to detention, and exceptions are extremely rare.

Yael Marom is Just Vision's public engagement manager in Israel and a co-editor of Local Call, where a longer version of this article first appeared in Hebrew. Read it here.

Israeli authorities have dedicated significant effort in recent years to highlighting the improvements allegedly made in the treatment of Palestinian minors within Israeli military courts in the West Bank.Among the ostensible achievements are the establishment a juvenile court in the military court system, allowing for the increased involvement of parents in the military justice system, decreasing the length of time a child can be detained before being brought before a judge, and even an abandoned experiment of issuing summonses to Palestinian minors instead of sending an invading force of soldiers to arrest them in their homes in the middle of the night - the common practice today.A report published by Israeli human rights group B'Tselem on Tuesday argues that. The juvenile military court system system, which uses the tactic of denying bail to pressure over 70 percent of juvenile defendants and their families into accepting plea bargains,The military juvenile courtssigned and implemented by Israel, according to the B'Tselem report. And Israel's treatment of Palestinian minors contrasts starkly with the treatment Israeli children receive in Israel's separate, civilian juvenile justice system.The Israeli army prosecuted 1,046 Palestinian minors in 2014 and 2015, according to the Association for Civil Rights in Israel.Already in the first two months of 2018, the army arrested 274 Palestinian minors who were thrust into the military court system, according to Palestinian human rights group Addameer.One of the most disturbing differences between the Israeli civilian and military juvenile justice systems is that in the Israeli system, arrest and pre-conviction detention is supposed to be a last resort; other options are to be exhausted before resorting to imprisonment.What this means is that Palestinian minor defendants are faced with the following choice:. Considering the time spent in prison awaiting trial, however, even defendants likely to be acquitted still might spend more time behind bars than if they had just signed a plea deal.One of the testimonies collected by B'Tselem and published in the new report describes what the system looks like from the perspective of a Palestinian teenager:Abed Sabah, a 15-year-old from the Jalazun refugee camp near Ramallah, was arrested last August.According to Abed's testimony,during the drive from his home to the military base. He was detained for several hours overnight at the base,. The soldiers took him to a police station in the morning. In the interrogation room, he was questioned about stone-throwing and a pipe bomb. The interrogator permitted him to call his parents but not a lawyer., particularly his right to remain silent.During this first interrogation,. Abed refused. The interrogator wanted Abed to sign two documents, which Abed did not understand and refused to sign. Abed was then moved to the cell for minors at Ofer Prison , and then to the military court there. The entire ordeal was less than 12 hours - but 12 hours during which he was completely alone. There was no one waiting for him in court either - neither his parents nor a lawyer. Abed said he did not know what the purpose of the hearing was, and when the hearing was over, he was sent back to prison.Two months later he was brought back to court. A lawyer told him he wanted to sign a deal that would include a sentence of two-and-a-half months - exactly the amount of time Abed had already spent in prison. And so it was. Abed's parents paid a fine of NIS 2,000, and Abed received another five months of probation. At 7:00 p.m. that night, Abed was informed that he was being released. His brother was waiting for him outside of the prison,. Abed said he used a waiting cab driver's phone to call his brother, who came and took him home.So what about the improvements Israel has made? B'Tselem addresses them one by one.Did the decision to require bringing minors before a judge sooner actually change the length of time they spend in pre-conviction detention? First of all, remand and bail hearings are not held in the new juvenile military court, so considerations of the child's wellbeing are rarely raised - the use of detention as a first resort, as opposed to a last resort, has not changed. Secondly, seeing a judge sooner and more frequentlyor the ease with which the courts deny bail, according to the report.Did the change allowing a greater role for defendants' parents in the juvenile military court system lead to an improvement in advocacy for the child and their best interests? According to B'Tselem, however, the change is almost entirely symbolic, and. Parents do not have the right to be present during their children's interrogation, nor does the army actually update parents on the details of their child's detention.The biggest problem is that none of the changes have affected the way Palestinian juveniles are arrested, interrogated, and remanded to custody without bail. As long as the system is designed to churn out confessions that lead to plea deals - and the protections for those earlier stages of custody remain unimplemented - reforms to the trial system inside the new juvenile courts will remain virtually moot. Palestinian children rarely stand trial and the merits and circumstances of their confessions are never critically reviewed by a judge.