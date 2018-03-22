college
The University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point is reportedly discussing a plan to eliminate 13 majors including English, philosophy, history and Spanish.

The campus - one of 11 campuses in the University of Wisconsin system - would instead focus on programs that have "clear career pathways," The Washington Post reported.

Under the proposal, the school would expand areas such as marketing, management, graphic design and computer information systems - areas that "have demonstrated value and demand in the region," according to the school.

The school's administration is framing the idea as a way to increase its declining enrollment and to deal with a multimillion-dollar deficit, according to the Post.

Faculty and students, however, plan a sit-in this week at the campus administration building to oppose the change.

The plan needs to be approved by a campus governance committee and the University of Wisconsin system's chancellor and Board of Regents for it to take effect, according to the Post.

"To fund this future investment, resources would be shifted from programs with lower enrollment, primarily in the traditional humanities and social sciences," the school said in a statement.

"Although some majors are proposed to be eliminated, courses would continue to be taught in these fields, and minors or certificates will be offered."