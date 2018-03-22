ZN: You argue that the source of this nerve agent, Novichok, is Russia. How did you manage to find it out so quickly? Does Britain possess samples of it?So the British Foreign Minister has admitted that the British department of defense has "novichok" stocks that were allegedly used against the former Russian spy working for British intelligence. Now all you have to decide is in whose interest it was that the poisoning occurred.
Boris Johnson: Let me be clear with you ... When I look at the evidence, I mean the people from Porton Down, the laboratory ...
ZN: So they have the samples ...
Boris Johnson: "They do. And they were absolutely categorical and I asked the guy myself, I said, "Are you sure?" And he said there's no doubt. We have very little alternative but to take the action that we have taken..."
Boris Johnson admits British Government has stocks of nerve agent used to poison Skripal
Thu, 22 Mar 2018 18:18 UTC
exclusive interview with DW's Zhanna Nemtsova, UK Foreign Secretary Johnson waffled on about the evils of Russia and why Putin is responsible for the attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal. In the course of the interview, he let something very significant slip.
Reader Comments
HashAttack2 · 2018-03-22T18:53:45Z
From Court of Protection hearing in London
The court also confirmed that blood samples from the Skripals had been analysed by experts at Porton Down, with findings indicating exposure to novichok or a closely related nerve agent
The Skripals' case went to court because experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons want to take a sample of their blood to check the UK's novichok assessment
Chase · 2018-03-22T19:26:09Z
Wow omfg you couldn't make this up! The entire party of tory nonces should be sacked. I'm embarrassed to be British. What a complete and utter joke
You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you mad.
- Aldous Huxley
Wow omfg you couldn't make this up! The entire party of tory nonces should be sacked. I'm embarrassed to be British. What a complete and utter...
Top general says US troops should be prepared to die for Israel obviously an exaggeration, since us warfare is mostly about high altitude...
Next up: People should try incest! Hahaha!!!
Football seems more important in England than politics... if the England team consisted of parliament members, it might be entertaining... Though...
Cannabalism. Oh boy. This is gonna be fun .
They don't know how / if Skripals or DS Bailey were affected. so they could not have collected a sample for testing from anywhere
Are we meant to believe the swabbed Skripal with a baby wipe and then tested that .... or maybe they extracted the nerve agent from the blood samples they took
How would you do a ballistic test if you cannot find the weapon, cannot find any bullets, cannot find any bullet wound
Why should it be any different with a nerve agent?