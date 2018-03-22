Putin and Obama
The mainstream media's anti-Trump obsession was on full-display Tuesday; with multiple networks slamming the President for calling Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his re-election; totally ignoring the fact that Barack Obama did the same thing in 2012.

The President confirmed this week that he placed a private phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin hours after his landslide election; sparking outrage from liberal lawmakers and the destroy-Trump press.




The outrage was quickly overshadowed on social media when users pointed out the blatant hypocrisy; noting former President Barack Obama called Putin following his election in 2012.

"President Obama called Russian President-elect and Prime Minister Putin to congratulate him on his recent victory in the Russian Presidential election," said a statement from Obama's White House in March 2012.

"President Obama and President-Elect Putin agreed that the successful reset in relations should be built upon during the coming years," it added.

h/t Daily Caller