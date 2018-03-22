Puppet Masters
GOP Rep McSally wants border wall between California and Arizona to 'keep out criminals'
RT
Wed, 21 Mar 2018 14:50 UTC
Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) proposed erecting a border wall between California and Arizona to protect Arizona from "dangerous criminals" who, she claims, are protected by California's sanctuary cities policy. McSally made the remarks during a round-table discussion about sanctuary cities on Tuesday at the White House.
In Arizona, "we often look into the dangers of the southern border. But if these dangerous policies continue out of California, we might need to build a wall between California and Arizona as well, to keep these dangerous criminals out of our state," she said.
The lawmaker, who is running this year to be Arizona's Senator, is concerned that the effects of sanctuary cities extend beyond California alone. The Golden State cannot "provide sanctuary for these criminals and think that it's only impacting California dangerously," she warned.
'Sanctuary cities', are municipalities which have adopted policies against cooperating with federal immigration officers in detaining illegal immigrants. Trump has frequently railed against sanctuary cities, arguing that they put US citizens at risk from "criminal aliens".
Last week, while surveying prototypes of his proposed US-Mexico border wall in San Diego, Trump took the opportunity to criticise California's stance on immigration. "The place is totally out of control. You have sanctuary cities, where they have criminals living in the sanctuary cities. And then the mayor of Oakland goes out an notifies when ICE is going in to pick them up," he said.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- France moving forward with on-the-spot fines of €90-750 for "sexual harassment" in public
- The Iraq War: 15 years of American chaos and bloodshed
- Woman moves from 'dangerous' Sweden to 'safe' Hungary and many follow her - interview
- Hundreds evacuated and 30 people are sent to hospital as Ijen volcano spews toxic sulphuric gas in Indonesia
- The long war: Endless investigation of Trump was always the plan
- Storm and floods leave 3 dead and 1,000 displaced in São Paulo, Brazil
- Impossible to believe? Bizarre security breaches bedevil Florida massacre school
- GOP Rep McSally wants border wall between California and Arizona to 'keep out criminals'
- Top general says US troops should be prepared to die for Israel
- Border patrol agents refusing to turn over wanted felons to California police because sanctuary laws require them to be released
- Conservative paper examining campus social justice movements pressured into suspending publication
- The Iraq War was a crime: Why aren't we treating it as one?
- 'Weird trumpet sounds' heard in the skies of Antwerp, Belgium
- Lightning strikes kill 5 across Cambodia
- Lloyd's of London reports £2bn loss after natural disasters in 2017
- 'They're a bunch of dumb s**ts': California teacher sacked after rant against US military personnel
- Lightning bolt kills 2 people, injures 5 in Malawi
- Sperm whale dies after washing up on beach near Monifieth, Scotland
- MPs who misled public about 'Iraq's WMDs' jump on Skripal poisoning bandwagon
- Liberal 'hero' Mueller helped pave way for Iraq war by lying about WMDs
- The long war: Endless investigation of Trump was always the plan
- GOP Rep McSally wants border wall between California and Arizona to 'keep out criminals'
- Top general says US troops should be prepared to die for Israel
- MPs who misled public about 'Iraq's WMDs' jump on Skripal poisoning bandwagon
- Liberal 'hero' Mueller helped pave way for Iraq war by lying about WMDs
- Common sense: Trump responds to criticism over call he made to Putin: 'Getting along with Russia is a good thing'
- Dear President Putin and company: The west is beneath you, don't waste your breath responding to their insulting lies
- SOTT Focus: Boris Johnson Compares Russia Hosting Football World Cup With Nazi Germany Hosting 1936 Olympics
- Ukraine cancels economic agreement with Russia, their biggest trade partner
- May ambushed in parliament for Tories' extensive links to shady Cambridge Analytica
- May accused of repetitious 'lies' over police spending in parliament
- Trump and Putin in agreement that arms race is 'undesirable'
- Israel and US preparing 'May madness' on numerous fronts
- SOTT Focus: 30 Important Questions On The Skripal Case And The UK Government's Response That Journalists Should Be Asking
- Presidential candidate Sobchak requests pardon for alleged Russian 'political prisoners': Putin orders administration to 'work through it'
- Years behind the competition: US raises white flag, wants talks with Russia over arms race
- Zakharova: Boris Johnson 'poisoned with hatred and anger, it's scary he represents a nuclear power'
- Russia is fighting a lethal 100-year-old enemy
- Best of the Web: Blimey! ANOTHER Russian Exile Turns up Dead in UK - Suspicious Pattern Emerging - UPDATE
- EC President Juncker under fire for daring to congratulate Putin on election victory and calling for positive relations with Russia
- France moving forward with on-the-spot fines of €90-750 for "sexual harassment" in public
- The Iraq War: 15 years of American chaos and bloodshed
- Woman moves from 'dangerous' Sweden to 'safe' Hungary and many follow her - interview
- Impossible to believe? Bizarre security breaches bedevil Florida massacre school
- Border patrol agents refusing to turn over wanted felons to California police because sanctuary laws require them to be released
- Conservative paper examining campus social justice movements pressured into suspending publication
- The Iraq War was a crime: Why aren't we treating it as one?
- 'They're a bunch of dumb s**ts': California teacher sacked after rant against US military personnel
- Study finds Trump tariffs may add 19k aluminum & steel jobs
- South Africa could be the next big promoter of terrorism and piracy
- Facebook prefers to have 'no idea' what happens to its user data despite 'horrifying' misuse
- 'Whataboutism': The nonsensical propaganda word that's designed to defend the failed imperial status quo
- SOTT Focus: Liberal Authoritarianism & The Great Mills School Shooting
- Craig Murray: On being a dissenting voice in the UK
- German TV interview with illiterate polygamous Syrian 'refugee' shocks viewers
- Scottish comedian who made hilarious video of pet pug giving Nazi salutes convicted of 'hate crime'
- 'Another Deepwater Horizon oil disaster is just a matter of time': Critics respond to new offshore oil lease sale
- MSM says Facebook is facing its biggest crisis ever and Zuckerberg is blowing it
- US threat to sanction European firms involved in Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- FARA not 'far' enough, US lawmakers invent new ways to brand RT and Sputnik as propaganda
- 115,000-year-old bone tools discovered in China
- Scandinavian Stone Age society more reliant on fishing than previously thought - particularly aquatic mammals
- JFK Documents: US government planned false flag attacks to justify war with Soviet Union
- How Britain wrought destruction on the Palestinian homeland
- In 1974 CIA said Israel had A-bombs that could hit its neighbors
- Looking back: Fault lies on both sides after 25 years of NK negotiations
- SOTT Focus: My Lai Slaughter: 50 Years Ago Today US Military Massacred A Village And Tried To Cover It Up
- Shroud of Turin Research Project: Interview with Dr. Alan Adler, scientist responsible for investigating 'Blood on the Shroud'
- Archaeologists at Oxford have unearthed vast discoveries which reveal what life was like in medieval times
- Mystery of alien-like skulls from medieval Europe revealed after 50 years
- CIA agents who were 'on the ground' prior to invading Iraq, knew it was going to be a disaster
- Fifth century mummy found to have human DNA but different anatomy
- 1978: The year today's world was made
- Research reveals surprising origins of Middle Ages altarpieces
- Canadian fascists: In solidarity of Ukrainian fascism
- '2001: A Space Odyssey': How Kubrick and Clarke saw into the future
- What are some possible locations for the lost continent of Lemuria
- Excavation reveals ancient society buried disabled children like kings
- Primeval navigation indicates language began 1.5M years earlier than thought
- Bayeux revisited: A tale of medieval art and Victorian censorship (VIDEO)
- Russian Deputy DM: Blackjack strategic bomber to get 1000km range-boost and 'special coatings'
- Scholz's star disturbed prehistory solar system comets
- AI reads emotions better than humans
- Possible cure for blindness found as stem cell trial restores sight in two patients
- Fossilized brains of ancient 'sea monster' discovered in Greenland
- Darwin, we've got a problem: Reverse speciation and environmentalists playing god
- Understanding of liquid-to-glass transition process improves creation of metallic glass
- New Comet: C/2018 E1 (ATLAS)
- Pi is wrong! We should all be celebrating Tau Day
- The Black Hole in the JANUS Cosmological Model
- Evolve or die: Ancient humans learned to be social more than 320,000 years ago
- Volcanic thunder recorded for the first time
- Citizen scientists help NASA find out more about an aurora named Steve
- Coffee affects cannabis and steroid metabolism
- Babies can logically reason even before they can talk says new study
- Scientists in Russia testing lasers to blow up deadly asteroids
- Russia responds to Western warmongering... by announcing plans for manned Mars mission and lunar base
- Red alert: Jupiter's 'spot' turning orange and changing shape
- Astronaut Scott Kelly has different DNA than twin brother after one year in space
- The big bang was not the beginning
- Hundreds evacuated and 30 people are sent to hospital as Ijen volcano spews toxic sulphuric gas in Indonesia
- Storm and floods leave 3 dead and 1,000 displaced in São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Weird trumpet sounds' heard in the skies of Antwerp, Belgium
- Lightning strikes kill 5 across Cambodia
- Lloyd's of London reports £2bn loss after natural disasters in 2017
- Lightning bolt kills 2 people, injures 5 in Malawi
- Sperm whale dies after washing up on beach near Monifieth, Scotland
- World sees rapid upsurge in extreme weather says report
- Algeria under Snow
- FOURTH March Nor'easter dumps 8 inches of snow on Washington, DC - Thousands of flights cancelled, Federal govt closed
- Huge snowfalls for March at ski resorts in Spain
- Amazing amounts of March snowfall at ski resorts across western North America - 5 meters for Squaw Valley, California
- Electric storm at 30,000ft: Passenger captures astounding pyrotechnics through airplane window
- Strange trumpeting sounds heard in small Swedish town
- Strange sky sounds recorded in Fife, Washington
- On the second day of spring a nesting bald eagle is caught on camera buried in snow in Hays, Pittsburgh
- Farmer killed by wild boar in Maharashtra, India - second such local death in days
- Spain, Germany and Romania blanketed with snow and ice as the spring gets off to freezing start in Europe (PHOTOS)
- Strange sound heard in the skies of Billingshurst, UK
- Yellowstone's Steamboat geyser sees rare eruption weeks after tremor swarm (VIDEO)
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Sore throat: Effective treatment means more vitamins, fewer drugs
- Magnesium is a safe and effective way to treat mild to moderate depression
- Prediabetes: Should everyone be tested?
- Chemical Sensitivities? The problem with 'fragrance'
- Study: How Coca-Cola declared war on the 'public health community'
- Vaccine immunity & natural immunity - what's the difference?
- Benefits of the 'Asian squat'
- Is your brain wired to just say 'yes' to opioids?
- Are you 'fit sick'?
- Green tea, caffeine and the metabolic rate
- Measles carried by travelers who flew to Detroit, Newark & Memphis
- Food affects your mood: Nutrition is a potent ally against depression
- 'Widespread contamination': Top bottled water brands contaminated with tiny plastic particles
- Interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff: Glyphosate herbicide and how to detox it
- Big jump in kidney stones
- Low magnesium levels make vitamin D ineffective
- Can you taste the pesticides in your food?
- National Institute of Environmental Health Scientists call BPA exposure 'presumed health hazard' for hyperactivity
- 'Disease X': The mystery killer keeping scientists awake at night
- SOTT Focus: Lethal Sex -The Rise of Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Age of Postmodernist Liberalism
- Busy hands make happy brains
- The role of brain waves: Focus attention and keep the information flowing
- On sovereignty and becoming more resilient
- What you pay attention to ends up controlling your life
- Three guidelines for truth-telling
- Three reasons people botch big decisions
- Walk off your depression! Exercise often works better than medication to improve mental health
- Does mind-wandering spur creativity?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Is anybody home? Dissociation and ......oh, I forgot
- Who's got the time? Why time seems to fly - or trickle - by
- Taking ownership of your problems: From blame to responsibility
- Depressed people find it harder to differentiate between similar memories, lack of new cells in hippocampus suspected culprit
- Cause of synesthesia identified in the brain
- New study shows psychopaths' disregard for others is not automatic
- The necessity of proper socialization and shame in society
- 'Hold onto your kids' - Dr. Gabor Maté talks about the effects of childhood trauma
- The law of unintended consequences: Logical fallacies and mental models
- Parenting behaviours that cut suicide risk 7 times
- No hugging allowed! We are living through a crisis of touch
- CBT: The cure for social anxiety that works for 85% of people
- UFO 'laser battle' captured on video above Area 51
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Whatever goes wrong, you can always blame a Russian!
- Putin accused of interfering in Russian elections!
- RT throws down the gauntlet: 'You want Russian trolls? We'll give you Russian trolls' (VIDEO)
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
Quote of the Day
You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you mad.
- Aldous Huxley
Recent Comments
Should we be teaching common sense in our schools?
Earlier, Groisman told the local Channel 112 that Ukraine "will do everything to ensure that the aggressor country (meaning Russia) pays a high...
That's the way Trump talked during the election campaign. That is why he is The President.
19,000 new jobs! How did they calculate that? Have they ever heard of automation? Won't the same people working right now in under capacity steel...
His comments do not reflect what we stand for Truth and reality has no place in America - it's definitely not what they stand for
Comment: The good representative is not alone in her views.