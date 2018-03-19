Puppet Masters
US unilaterally declares sales of Russian S-400 anti-missile systems illegal
Sputnik
Sat, 17 Mar 2018 03:34 UTC
"We are writing today to specifically inquire about reported negotiations between Russia and certain countries over sales of the Russian government's S-400 air defense system and whether these reported deals could trigger mandatory CAATSA sanctions," the letter said on Friday. "Under any circumstance, a S-400 sale would be considered a 'significant transaction' and we expect that any sale would result in designations."
The lawmakers also requested that the State Department provide detailed analysis on the current status of Russian S-400 talks with China, Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and any other country.
The senators based their letter on a report produced by the Congressional Research Service, which showed that Russia has been working on potential defense deals with different countries.
Menendez and co-signers demanded information on how the State Department is trying to prevent the sales of S-400 being finalized and reiterated Washington's accusations of Russia's aggression in Ukraine and meddling in democratic process in foreign states.
The request comes just a day after the Treasury Department used the CAATSA legislation, along with an Executive Order that was amended by CAATSA, to impose sanctions on five entities and 19 individuals.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Main Intelligence Directorate and six Russian individuals were sanctioned under the CAATSA legislation.
The US Congress passed CAATSA last summer in response to allegations that Russia sought to influence the 2016 US presidential election. Trump signed it into law on August 2.
Russia has repeatedly denied all allegations of interference in the US election, calling the accusations "absurd."
Comment: Note that it's unclear whether they intend to punish Russia or the purchasing country.
As if more sanctions will do anything to stop Russia. They're used to it by now! See also:
Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions ActThey really are pathetic .. how far do you take the term "adversary" .... (Not even Enemies)
The problem is that America then expects all its
I reckon the world should then apply sanctions to the US over their "significant transactions" of weapons and defense equipment with other nations??
Oops - I forgot the US is exempt from any laws that it enforces on others, or it conveniently escapes being fingered for breaking laws...
The world needs to gang up, disarm, regime change, occupy and sanction the United States... the sooner the better because it looks like the world won't survive much longer.
I believe the U.S. will end up being a very lonely country...
Even their friends don't want them to visit with their air force.