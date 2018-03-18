Danger SOS
High Strangeness
People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
secureteam10
Sun, 18 Mar 2018 13:51 UTC
Latest News
- Haley goes enforcer at the UN: Vote to support US policies or we'll cut your aid
- Bush is gone but not the neocons - they're back
- The Skripal incident: WMD lies strike again
- Central banks manipulating and suppressing gold prices - and have been doing so for decades
- A United flight was diverted because it mistakenly put a dog on wrong flight (again)
- Since lethal injection drugs are unavailable, Oklahoma will start using nitrogen gas to execute death row inmates
- Vaccine immunity & natural immunity - what's the difference?
- Homeless family of 4 found dead in parked van in California, authorities suspect carbon monoxide poisoning
- More feminist blathering: Star Trek posters and other 'geeky stuff' ruins the 'ambient belonging' of women in tech fields
- From Chaos to Super Power: Russia's long road toward resurgence
- Ranking the world's most hated professions
- Benefits of the 'Asian squat'
- Eleven people arrested in 'ritual animal sacrifice' in a San Antonio garage
- People come forward to report coded voicemail message on their phones warning that 'they are not human'
- Is your brain wired to just say 'yes' to opioids?
- Channeling Goebbels: Guardian goes full fascist in its portrayal of Putin
- More gender quota madness: Oxford University 'feminizing' its philosophy courses by mandating 40% female authors
- Convenient excuse: May promises to ditch Russian gas "because Novichok"
- The Population Bomb has been defused by Technology
- Flash floods leave one dead, several others swept away in Uganda
- SOTT Focus: My Lai Slaughter: 50 Years Ago Today US Military Massacred A Village And Tried To Cover It Up
- Shroud of Turin Research Project: An interview with Dr. Alan Adler, the scientist responsible for investigating the Blood on the Shroud
- Archaeologists at Oxford have unearthed vast discoveries which reveal what life was like in medieval times
- Mystery of alien-like skulls from medieval Europe revealed after 50 years
- CIA agents who were 'on the ground' prior to invading Iraq, knew it was going to be a disaster
- Fifth century mummy found to have human DNA but different anatomy
- 1978: The year today's world was made
- Research reveals surprising origins of Middle Ages altarpieces
- Canadian fascists: In solidarity of Ukrainian fascism
- '2001: A Space Odyssey': How Kubrick and Clarke saw into the future
- What are some possible locations for the lost continent of Lemuria
- Excavation reveals ancient society buried disabled children like kings
- Primeval navigation indicates language began 1.5M years earlier than thought
- Bayeux revisited: A tale of medieval art and Victorian censorship (VIDEO)
- Archaeologists discover Roman military commander's sprawling residence beneath subway system
- Amelia Earhart mystery finally solved, claims anthropology professor
- 132-year old message in a bottle found on West Australian beach - world's oldest
- Long-lost footage of 1906 San Francisco earthquake found at flea market
- Unexplained booms shook New Jersey over 40 years ago
- How did 'Operation Merlin' poison US intel on Iran?
- Evolve or die: Ancient humans learned to be social more than 320,000 years ago
- Volcanic thunder recorded for the first time
- Citizen scientists help NASA find out more about an aurora named Steve
- Coffee affects cannabis and steroid metabolism
- Babies can logically reason even before they can talk says new study
- Scientists in Russia testing lasers to blow up deadly asteroids
- Russia responds to Western warmongering... by announcing plans for manned Mars mission and lunar base
- Red alert: Jupiter's 'spot' turning orange and changing shape
- Astronaut Scott Kelly has different DNA than twin brother after one year in space
- The big bang was not the beginning
- Hawking's Paradox: A brief history of Stephen Hawking and his legacy
- If Earth ever receives signals from alien civilization, they will probably already be dead
- Nature plus nurture: How biology breaks the 'cerebral mystique'
- Nissan unveils technology that can interpret signals from the brains of drivers
- Massive X-class solar storm set to hit Earth tomorrow, potential trouble for satellites, power grid
- Astronomers suspect the Milky Way's excess gamma rays are emitted from dying stars
- Bone density scans show Archaeopteryx was capable of active flight
- Researchers develop ultra-white coating by mimicking beetle scales
- Fastest burst of radio waves detected by astronomers
- Defense Ministry: Russia's next-gen hypersonic and nuclear weapons 'not a bluff, but new reality'
- Landslide triggered by heavy rain kills at least 6 people in Burundi
- Extreme flash flood hits Belo Horizonte, Brazil - cars float down streets (VIDEOS)
- Coldest March 17th in the Netherlands since records began
- Signs and Portents: Two-headed boa also discovered to have double hearts in Deerfield Beach, Florida
- Trees roll down streets, powerlines explode and roofs are ripped off buildings as Tropical Cyclone Marcus smashes Darwin, Australia (VIDEOS, PHOTOS)
- Around 31 grassfires sweep across Victoria, Australia
- Building collapses under weight of snow in downtown Edmundston, Canada
- Dead Sei whale found on Marathon's bayside, Florida
- Bryde's whale carcass washes ashore in Tamil Nadu, India
- Severe hailstorm leaves behind injuries and havoc in Lesotho (PHOTOS)
- Heavy snowfall disrupts traffic in northeast China
- Late-winter storm piling up snow in the Sierra Nevada, California - over 2 feet in 24 hours
- Coyote attacks 9-year-old child in Davie County, North Carolina
- Impressive sun halo seen over Manila, Philippines
- More snow or no snow? Climate activists predict both so that they're never wrong
- Giant 3 km long earth crack in Kenya blamed on 'volcanic activity'
- Alarmists resurrect BS theory that global warming is making winters colder
- At 191.5 inches, Erie in Pennsylvania closes in on all-time snow record (of 199.4 inches for Buffalo)
- Hunger guides mountain lions' actions to enter residential districts
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over Tucumán, Argentina (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball reported in the sky over Western Washington (VIDEOS) - UPDATE
- Bolide? Mysterious loud boom shakes Oklahoma, locals report green and orange flashes
- Spectacular meteor fireball spotted over New Zealand
- Dazzling meteor fireball turns night into day over Russian Urals (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball flashes across the sky of Newcastle, Australia (VIDEO)
- Fast moving meteor fireball captured on dashcam over Russian city
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Are you 'fit sick'?
- Green tea, caffeine and the metabolic rate
- Measles carried by travelers who flew to Detroit, Newark & Memphis
- Food affects your mood: Nutrition is a potent ally against depression
- 'Widespread contamination': Top bottled water brands contaminated with tiny plastic particles
- Interview with Dr. Stephanie Seneff: Glyphosate herbicide and how to detox it
- Big jump in kidney stones
- Low magnesium levels make vitamin D ineffective
- Can you taste the pesticides in your food?
- National Institute of Environmental Health Scientists call BPA exposure 'presumed health hazard' for hyperactivity
- 'Disease X': The mystery killer keeping scientists awake at night
- SOTT Focus: Lethal Sex -The Rise of Sexually Transmitted Diseases in the Age of Postmodernist Liberalism
- EPA plans to slash funding for animal testing
- World's oldest woman had an 'awful' diet - and lived to be 122
- Daylight saving time has a dark side
- New study suggests cannabis can help end the opioid crisis
- Is the oral cancer epidemic in men outwitting natural defenses?
- On sovereignty and becoming more resilient
- What you pay attention to ends up controlling your life
- Three guidelines for truth-telling
- Three reasons people botch big decisions
- Walk off your depression! Exercise often works better than medication to improve mental health
- Does mind-wandering spur creativity?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Is anybody home? Dissociation and ......oh, I forgot
- Who's got the time? Why time seems to fly - or trickle - by
- Taking ownership of your problems: From blame to responsibility
- Depressed people find it harder to differentiate between similar memories, lack of new cells in hippocampus suspected culprit
- Cause of synesthesia identified in the brain
- New study shows psychopaths' disregard for others is not automatic
- The necessity of proper socialization and shame in society
- 'Hold onto your kids' - Dr. Gabor Maté talks about the effects of childhood trauma
- The law of unintended consequences: Logical fallacies and mental models
- Parenting behaviours that cut suicide risk 7 times
- No hugging allowed! We are living through a crisis of touch
- CBT: The cure for social anxiety that works for 85% of people
- Certain childhood behaviors can predict occupational success and earnings 50 years later
- You can never change your life through willpower - connection is what actually works
- Kaikōura, New Zealand UFO sighting still flummoxing locals 40 years later
- Best of the Web: Washington Post: The military keeps encountering UFOs but the Pentagon doesn't care
- Hmmm... Pentagon releases ANOTHER video of its jets chasing UFO
- Triangular UFO videoed flying low in the night sky could be the 'best evidence ever' for alien life
- Exorcists go online as Vatican faces mounting demand
- Mothman-like entity seen near truck stop on Illinois/Wisconsin border
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Harvard to offer four-year degree In Feeling Oppressed
- White House running out of cardboard boxes says spokesperson
- Achilles the deaf Hermitage cat to reprise role as 'animal psychic' for FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia
- Church of Scientology and Catholic Church announce merger
- Seems legit! Man 'from the future' holds interview with himself after bumping into his younger version (VIDEO)
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
Carry on up the Moskva
Quote of the Day
Men fight for liberty and win it with hard knocks. Their children, brought up easy, let it slip away again, poor fools. And their grandchildren are once more slaves.
- D.H. Lawrence
Recent Comments
God forbid the convicted killers should suffer...
Why don’t they use the cops to execute them in a firing squad. They love to kill people and I’m sure you wouldn’t have any trouble getting enough...
And ADAM looked at God in horror and said.........."I want my rib back"
The family in the van had been dead for at least two or three days by the time police arrived and the van was not running, Whitney said. To the...
Surely economists deserve a mention? They do more damage than most of the above put together.