© Peter Nicholls / Reuters



Police have confirmed that they are treating the death of Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov as murder. Glushkov, 68, was found dead at his London home this week.A post mortem revealed that Glushkov,Police released a statement on Friday confirming that they have launched a murder investigation into Glushkov's death. "A murder investigation has been launched following the results of a post mortem into the death of 68-year-old Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov," London's Metropolitan Police said.The Met also saysin Salisbury on March 4. Police also said there is currently no evidence that Glushkov was poisoned.