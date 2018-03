Counter-terrorism police have opened an investigation into the "unexplained" death on British soil of an arch enemy of Vladimir Putin, just eight days after the nerve gas assassination attempt on a Russian double agent.Nikolai Glushkov, 68, the right-hand man of the deceased oligarch Boris Berezovsky, Mr Putin's one-time fiercest rival, was found dead at his London home on Monday.A Russian media source said Glushkov, the former boss of the state airline Aeroflot, who said he feared he was on a Kremlin hit-list, was found with "strangulation marks" on his neck.The inquiry into Glushkov's death was announced hours before a midnight deadline for the Kremlin to explain how Russian-made nerve agent came to be deployed in the assassination attempt on the double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.Russia appeared to suggest it would be unwise for Britain to provoke a fellow nuclear power and threatened to retaliate against sanctions, which Theresa May is expected to announce today.A foreign ministry spokesman said: "Any threats to take 'sanctions' against Russia will not be left without a response. The British side should understand that."Mrs May gained the support of Western leaders including Donald Trump and Angela Merkel for reprisals against the Putin regime that will include sanctions and the expulsion of spies based in the Russian embassy in London.The White House issued a statement saying the US "stands in solidarity with its closest ally" and condemning the use of "heinous weapons in flagrant violation of international norms".A Downing St spokesman added: "President Trump said the US was with the UK all the way, agreeing that the Russian Government must provide unambiguous answers as to how this nerve agent came to be used."Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, warned Russia not to underestimate British outrage at the attack and refused to rule out a retaliatory cyber strike.The death of Glushkov came as Amber Rudd, the Home Secretary,An anonymous acquaintance of Glushkov told Russia's Kommersant newspaper that signs of strangulation had been found on the body, which was found by his daughter at his home in New Malden in south London on Monday evening. It was unclear whether the death was a result of suicide or murder, the paper's source said.Alex Goldfarb, a Russian dissident and friend of Glushkov, said: "It clearly looks suspicious in the wake of the poisoning of Mr Skripal. He (Glushkov) was a public figure in Russia and he was one of the closest partners of Mr Berezovsky.""His death will be perceived in Russia as yet another victory for Mr Putin in getting to fugitives."Marina Litvinenko, widow of, said she was a good friend of Glushkov and upset by his death. "We have to wait and see exactly what has happened," she said.Glushkov had claimed that Berezovsky, who was found hanged in his bathroom, had been murdered on Mr Putin's orders. Glushkov had claimed to have seen a scarf close to Berezovsky's body, and said in one interview: "There were traces of him being strangled around the neck.". Andrey Lugovoy, who is blamed for the murder of Litvinenko, was at one time Patarkatsishvili's chauffeur and security adviser to Glushkov. He is now a Russian MP and supporter of Mr Putin.