Newly-appointed Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has said that "Islam doesn't belong to Germany." The comments contradict previous remarks from his own chancellor, Angela Merkel.Seehofer was sworn-in on Wednesday, following protracted negotiations to form a new German government, and made the remarks in an interview with Bild on Friday. Seehofer, chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) in Bavaria, also outlined a number of tough new measures to curtail immigration and make it easier for Germany to deport failed asylum seekers.Seehofer said he would implement a "master plan for quicker deportations" and seek to classify more countries as 'safe,' therefore making it easier to deport people to their country of origin. "My message is:," the minister said.An estimated 4.4 to 4.7 million Muslims live in Germany, many from a Turkish background. More than a million middle-eastern migrants have arrived in the country since 2015 after Chancellor Merkel adopted an open-door policy.The recent surge in popularity for the right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has been linked to German dissatisfaction with Merkel's policy, coupled with fears of a large-scale terrorist incident following the Berlin Christmas market truck attack which killed 12 people in 2016.