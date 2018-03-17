"We don't do well with married, white women [either]," she said. "Part of that is an identification with the Republican Party and [an] ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son ... believes you should."
I suspect you're having a visceral reaction to this statement. But rather than get your dander up, may I suggest you feel bad for Clinton and women like her instead?
Most elite feminists have one thing in common: They're lonely. They're very, very lonely. It's hard to go to sleep alone at night and wake up to a failed marriage, and to so much disdain for the country in which one lives. When you've spent your life being resentful of men, marriage, and motherhood, what else can one expect?
Women like Clinton have spent their entire adult lives hating the society in which they live and wanting to change it. They've spent their entire adult lives trying to convince other women to hate the society in which they live and wanting to change it. How exhausting.
So, after all that time, after all those decades of trying to get women to think as feminists do, imagine what it was like for Clinton to be rejected by more than half of the women who look like her (white). Even worse, she lost them to a white alpha male who (wisely) rejects the feminist label and who represents everything feminists have fought against for decades?
It's hard for Clinton. It's painful to accept that most white women do, in fact, think for themselves - which is why they don't buy what feminists are selling. But to accept that is difficult, so it's easier to believe such women subordinate themselves to the men in their lives. After all, that's the message Clinton and her allies have been selling for years. We can't expect them to give up their life's work and surrender their beliefs just because most people don't share them.
And to top it all off, Clinton has no real marriage to fall back on in her twilight years. So, it's only natural she'd lash out at women who have what she doesn't: women who are happy, married, and who know America isn't a patriarchy designed to hold women back and down.
So cut Hillary Clinton some slack. Feel sorry for her, not mad at her. And be grateful your life looks nothing like hers.
Suzanne Venker (@SuzanneVenker) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner's Beltway Confidential blog. She is an author, Fox News contributor, and trustee of Leading Women for Shared Parenting. Her fifth book, The Alpha Female's Guide to Men & Marriage: HOW LOVE WORKS, was published in February 2017.