An Egyptian student has died in hospital after allegedly being beaten by a group of women in Nottingham. It is claimed Mariam Moustafa, 18, was the victim of a racially motivated attack.Police say Moustafa was set upon after getting on a bus at the scene near the Victoria Centre shopping precinct, according to the Evening Standard. She was followed by a group of women, who it is claimed were then threatening and abusive and physically attacked her.The engineering student was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre after the assault took place on February 20. She was put into an induced coma and subsequently transferred to Nottingham City Hospital, where she died on Wednesday. Police are now appealing for witnesses.Moustafa's mother claims her daughter was the victim of a racially motivated hate crime. She hit out at authorities for failing to adequately deal with a previous official complaint of abuse they had filed months before she was killed.Moustafa's lawyer, Emad Abou Hussein, said in a statement that Moustafa had not been properly examined the first time she was admitted to the hospital. A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place.A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. She has been bailed pending further investigation following the incident.Detective Chief Inspector Mat Healey, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family, who we are giving support to at this difficult time. Our investigation is ongoing and extensive inquiries have already been completed but we're urging anyone with any information that could help us with our inquiries to get in touch with us as soon as possible.