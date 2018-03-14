Society's Child
Barmy British send army into another UK town over Russia spy probe: 'Do not leave your homes'
Henry Holloway
Daily Star
Wed, 14 Mar 2018 21:35 UTC
Military trucks and troops in gas masks have rolled into the sleepy town of Gillingham in Somerset.
It becomes the latest location in Britain to be placed on lockdown amid the investigation into the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
British Army and Royal Air Force officers are reportedly on the scene along with cops and paramedics.
Several roads are cordoned off and investigations are believed to centre of a flat-bed truck - which has been wrapped up and winched away from the scene.
Pictures from the scene show soldiers in camouflage gear working alongside men in full-protective suits and gas masks.
Troops have entered a property in Hyde Road in the town - which is around 25 miles away from Salisbury.
Skripal, 66, and his daughter, 33, were found collapsed on a bench in the city last Sunday.
The Mayor of Gillingham said: "We'll give the police all the assistance they need. Obviously people will wonder what's going on and it's a bit close to home but everything has to be followed up with something like this.
"We want everyone to be safe and that's what we'd expect from the police."
This latest development comes after Russia denied any involement in Skirpal's posioning - warning the UK it will not be threatened.
Prime Minister Theresa May had issued a deadline to Vladimir Putin demanding Moscow respond by midnight.
Met Police officials are understood to be in charge of the investigation currently unfolding in Gillingham.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Moscow's position on the case is well known - [we] had nothing to do with the incident that took place in the UK.
Russian state media also reported officials have said Moscow would not be threatened and would not respond to any ultimatums issued by the UK.
Peskov added Russia was open to "cooperation in the investigation" but claimed Britain has not been forthcoming with information.
The Met Police said: "There are a number of scenes in place, linked to the investigation into two people being taken ill in Salisbury on Sunday, 4 March.
"Enquiries are ongoing, and we won't be providing a running commentary on the investigation."
The Prime Minister is expected to expel a number of Russian diplomats from the UK in response over the attempted murder of the Skripals.
And Britain has also called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the growing crisis with Russia.
The West remains in a showdown with the Kremlin over the annexation of Crimea, military build-up in the Baltic, allegations of election interference, and the war in Syria.
Fingers have been pointed at Putin by the UK after the nerve agent was identified as being of Russian origin.
Mrs May demanded answers over the chemical, questioning if Moscow was involved and if it wasn't how the nerve agent Novichok ended up in the hands of rogue elements.
Foreign minister Sergey Lavrov revealed Russia has sent an "official request for access to this compound" so it can be tested by Moscow.
Comment: The UK government and the media are going through an attack of hysteria at the moment. A man gets poisoned so expel Russian diplomats! A flatbed truck is found 25 miles from the incident so send in the military!
