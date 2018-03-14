© Saul Loeb (AFP)



A top U.S. military commander expressed the Pentagon's continued support for Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, hours after the announced departure of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a top defender of the deal in the U.S. administration."From my perspective, the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] addresses one of the principal threats that we deal with from Iran." he said."There would be some concern, I think, about how we intended to address that particular threat if it was not being addressed through the JCPOA," Votel said.Votel's remarks came after President Donald Trump once again criticized the 2015 agreement as "terrible" and cited disagreement with Tillerson over the deal as a reason he decided to fire the top diplomat."We got along, actually, quite well, but we disagreed on things," Trump said. "Look at the Iran deal. I think it's terrible; I guess he felt it was OK. I wanted to either break it or do something, and he felt a little bit differently. So we were not really thinking the same.""We are always on the same wavelength," he said.Media reports last week said that Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would withdraw from the deal if European powers that also signed the agreement do not agree to modifications he is demanding.The deal, which imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for relief from sanctions, was designed to constrain Iran's ability to make nuclear weapons for at least 15 years.It remains to be seen whether Pompeo will continue Tillerson's efforts to try to save the deal by working out side deals with European allies Britain, Germany, and France.U.S. sanctions will resume unless Trump issues fresh "waivers" to suspend them under a statutory deadline on May 12.U.S., British, French, and German officials are due to meet on the deal in Berlin on March 15.its failure to address Iran's ballistic-missile program; the restrictive terms under which international inspectors are allowed to visit suspected Iranian nuclear sites; and its "sunset" clauses under which the deal's limits on Iranian nuclear activities such as uranium enrichment start to expire after 10 years.Trump has said he wants all three strengthened if the United States is to stay in the deal."We're working with allies and partners to block Iran's path to a nuclear weapon and confront its sponsorship of terror and bloodshed all around the world," Trump said in a speech at Miramar Air Base in California on March 13.Well, we're dealing with it in a very serious fashion. One of the worst deals I've ever seen, was the Iran deal."