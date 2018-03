© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov



All of this is meant to increase pressure on [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, to make his likely new presidential term look illegitimate.

Moscow plans to respond to any US strike on Syria and will target any missiles and launchers involved in such an attack, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the head of the Russian General Staff, warned Tuesday "The US seeks to use [any alleged] provocation ... as a pretext to strike government areas in Damascus," Gerasimov told state-operated news agency RIA.He added that the Russian military has discovered a lab used for poisonous chemical production in the terrorist-freed town of Aftriss.Gerasimov stressed that Russian military advisers, military police and Russian Reconciliation Center servicemen are in Damascus.The statement - arguably the harshest in its tone this year - came less than 24 hours after US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the United States is willing "to take military action to end the Syrian bombing of civilians if the UN is unable to do so."Later that day, French President Emmanuel Macron issued a similar warning that Paris is "prepared to launch targeted strikes against any site in Syria used to deploy chemical attacks that result in the deaths of civilians."A Kremlin official speaking with Al-Monitor not for attribution said, "The mounting information warfare on Russia, be it [about] Ghouta or the new [poisoned] spy scandal with the UK," is perceived as their "version of interference."Some Europeans say they support it, then the UK spins this story of a killed ex-spy, blaming it on us.Moscow sees developments in eastern Ghouta as yet another critical point in the Syrian campaign. Vladimir Akhmedov, a fellow at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences and a notable Russian expert on Syria, wrote that the situation there is a multifaceted case for Russia not only in terms of military operations, but also in how to work with local councils and opposition groups.The stated arguments reflect broader intellectual and political discussions on how to amend Moscow's course in Syria and counter what is increasingly seen as a more assertive US posture. Russia's tough rhetoric coupled with the recent announcement of new strategic arms are meant to signal confidence among Russia's top decision-makers and the serious intent to not back down in the face of mounting pressures.In a lengthy TV interview March 11, Putin spoke of an episode of his early years in St. Petersburg when he was chasing a rat from an apartment block house where he lived with his parents."So I cornered the rat," Putin recollected, "and it suddenly turned back on me. I was scared and fled all the way back up to my apartment, but the rat continued to chase me."