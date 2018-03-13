© Michael Reynolds / Global Look Press

Turkey has right to buy arms from non-NATO states - Cavusoglu

Turkey is "at breaking point in relations with the US," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. The two major NATO partners have recently been at loggerheads over various issues.Cavusoglu stated addressing the students at Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Tuesday.he said, reminding that back in February both states had established working groups to normalize bilateral ties.Cavusoglu has repeatedly stated that strained relations between the allies are heading towards a critical juncture. The two sides "will either fix these relations or they will break [down] completely," he said back in February. Ankara felt provoked by US military support for the Kurdish forces in Syria, including the YPG. Turkey considers the YPG an arm of the PKK movement, dubbed a terrorist organization by Ankara. Washington, however, promised to cease armed support for the Kurds earlier this year.Speaking in Moscow, the Turkish foreign minister also touched on another point of contention between Ankara and its NATO allies, namely the purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile systems.the top Turkish diplomat stated.Back in 2017 and before the deal was even confirmed, US Defense Secretary James Mattis suggested that S-400s were "not going to be interoperable with NATO systems."Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit back, saying Turkey doesn't want to wait for the protection of its NATO allies. "What do you expect? Should we wait for you?" he said in September 2017.