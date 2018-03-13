© Reuters/Eddie Keogh



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition is on the verge of breaking, as one party in the ranks has announced their intention to vote against a compromise bill regarding exempting Orthodox Jewish men from military service.The bill in question is meant to(literally means "in awe of God," often called "ultra-Orthodox" in English but not without controversy)(a traditional Jewish school for the study of the Torah and Talmud).Haredi groups have been opposed to conscription for a wide variety of reasons, among them pacifism, the importance of preserving Jewish religious studies, and the integration of men and women in the Israel Defense Force (IDF) which flies counter to the sequestration of unmarried men and women in Orthodox Judaism.They gave the Knesset a year to revamp the law on Haredi conscription. Likud and UTJ's new bill passed the Ministerial Committee for Legislation but nowLieberman, Yisrael Beteinu's leader, said that all five MKs [Members of the Knesset] from his party would vote against the revised bill.he said. "Being defense minister is wonderful, but values must come first. We don't want elections and we don't want the government to break up, but not at any price."He added that it was unfair to allow Haredim to avoid military service and that"I don't understand why a Haredi or an Arab can't contribute [by being drafted into the IDF]. If they don't serve in the army, they can spend those three years helping in nursing homes. We will all vote against this law."Another secular party in the right-wing coalition, the economics-focused Kulanu, has also expressed trepidation over the bill. Several Kulanu MKs have previously stated they would join Lieberman in opposing the bill.Kulanu head and Finance Minister Moshe Kalon threatened to quit the coalition if the budget was not passed.There was some positive news for the embattled Israeli PM as he met with Lieberman and UTJ head Yaakov Litzman Sunday night to discuss a compromise: The Jerusalem Post reported that the most likely outcome was that the bill would be shelved until the summer.On Monday, Netanyahu called for solidarity in the coalition, telling all partners, "chiefly among them Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, to remain in the government and continue this partnership to ensure security, prosperity and stability for the state of Israel."He added that the one-seat majority in the Knesset that his government would maintain without Yisrael Beiteinu was "not an option." He added that he would prefer to avoid snap elections, but Likud would win them if they were called."In order to continue our great achievements and to stand up to the great challenges before us, we need to continue together," Netanyahu said in a speech before the Knesset. "It is late, but not too late. We need to act responsibly. The country needs a stable government."They hold five seats in the Knesset and are one of six right-wing parties that make up the ruling coalition.Lieberman has played the role of kingmaker in Jerusalem, with his support for Netanyahu in 2009 being a major component of Netanyahu's rise to power. Lieberman has served as Israel's minister of defense since 2016 - an extremely influential position for a country with the third-highest military expenditure per capita in the world after Saudi Arabia and Singapore. Immigrant Absorption Minister Sofa Landver is also a Yisrael Beiteinu member.Although Lieberman has enjoyed a healthy working relationship with Netanyahu and his similarly conservative Likud party, a schism has persistently existed in the coalition between secular parties like Yisrael Beiteinu and orthodox parties like The Jewish Home, Shas and UTJ."The citizens of the state [need us to hold] elections as soon as possible in order to replace the current government with those who would act in the best interests of the state and not out of his attempts to extricate himself from an indictment," added Ofer Shelah, an MK with the opposition centrist Yesh Atid party.