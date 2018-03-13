© Bassam Khabieh / Reuters

Militants in Eastern Ghouta killed at least nine civilians on Monday during protests against being held hostage in the city, according to Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia's general staff.Eastern Ghouta is a militant-held suburb near the Syrian capital of Damascus.Illegal armed groups also continue the "systematic shelling" of residential areas in the enclave."Terrorists and so-called moderate opposition that joined them, forcibly hold civilians, using them as human shields," the general told reporters.Last week, the Russian military confirmed that militants attacked a convoy of civilians trying to exit Ghouta, and shelled the area where their relatives and journalists had been waiting. According to the Russian MoD's data from Sunday, the militants imposed a curfew and publicly punished civilians for violations in an apparent attempt to prevent them from fleeing the war-ravaged Damascus suburb.The escapees told reporters that they lived in "harsh conditions" and "in fear under the militants." "We haven't seen anything that was sent to us. No money, no dollars, they took everything away. They completely robbed us," one woman lamented.