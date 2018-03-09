Local Syrians in parts of Damascus' East Ghouta pocket have been protesting against militants, calling on them to leave the area and allow the Syrian Army in. Rallies have been held in recently liberated areas and parts of East Ghouta which are still under the control of hardline Islamist militants.
© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
A humanitarian corridor between Damascus and East Ghouta near the Al Wafidin refugee camp in Syria
New footage posted on social media platforms today reportedly show fresh anti-militant protests and pro-government rallies in east Ghouta.
Dozens of civilians gathered in the city of Hamouriyah - which is reportedly still under the control of militants - earlier today, waving makeshift Syrian flags and chanting anti-militant slogans.
Pro-government forces, led by the Syrian Army's fourth armored division and Republican Guard, are advancing towards the area after successfully repelling a militant counter-attack, and subsequently seizing nearby farms.
Similar protests also took place just hours ago in the town of Kafr Batna, which is also under the control of militants.
Additionally, a large-scale pro-government rally was held in the recently liberated village of Al-Ghizlaniyah, calling on militants to surrender and allow civilians to leave other parts of east Ghouta.
The Syrian Army began mobilizing troops, armor and artillery last month, in preparation of this ongoing offensive - operation Damascus Steel - and have liberated over 50 percent of east Ghouta in around two weeks.
Terrorists have also shelled government-held parts of Damascus, resulting in hundreds of civilian casualties and school closures. Thousands of Damascenes have fled to the coastal region
in fear of their lives.
Comment:
Militants have shelled
with anti-aircraft guns the checkpoint in the village of Al-Wafideen, no-one was hurt in the incident, Maj Gen Vladimir Zolotukhin, a spokesman for the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria, told reporters on Friday.
"About half an hour later the humanitarian corridor had been closed in Eastern Ghouta, the Al-Wafideen checkpoint came under shelling by militants," Zolotukhin said. "According to preliminary information, the fire was conducted from anti-aircraft guns with proximity fuses. Luckily, casualties were avoided."
Nine minutes of footage of the Syrian Army taking on terrorist forces in East Ghouta has been released
by Russia's ANNA News with English translations provided by R&U Videos.
The translated video was only released today and details the importance of the liberation of Beit Sawa, a crucial crossroads town in East Ghouta to the east of Damascus city center.
The army men, in an ambush operation, stopped and seized
two large trucks of arms and ammunition, including US-made ones, heading towards the regions under the Al-Nusra control in Eastern Ghouta.
The army has inflicted major losses on the terrorists in its recent night operations in Eastern Ghouta.
A Red Crescent aid convoy remains
held up at the al-Wafideen checkpoint in the northern portion of Eastern Ghouta to the east of Damascus city center on Friday.
The convoy is meant to deliver food and basic medicines to Syrian civilians trapped in the terrorist-held enclave.
The convoy arrived at the checkpoint on Thursday, but it is uncertain when it will be able to complete its journey.
The international aid convoy has come back from
Damascus' suburb of Eastern Ghouta to the Al-Wafideen checkpoint, Maj Gen Vladimir Zolotukhin, a spokesman for the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria, told reporters on Friday.
"The mission has been a success. The center for reconciliation of warring sides provided a secure passage for the convoy, which has safely returned back to the checking point in the populated locality of Al-Wafideen," he said.
