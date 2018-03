'Hilltendo' is a primitive Flash-based browser game in which the player helps Hillary Clinton delete classified emails and scoop up money from medieval Arab dictatorships. It was developed and marketed by the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency, the CNN report claims , citing website registration information and evidence gathered on social media.Only an estimated 19,000 people played the goofy game in the weeks before the November election. The hard-hitting CNN investigation attributes the underwhelming figure to the fact that the game was "not playable on smartphones," adding that 'Hilltendo' received little to no exposure on social media.However, while methodically combing through the game's "thousands of lines of code," CNN's crack team of investigative journalists allegedly found "mentions of 'kek kek,' online slang predominantly used by alt-right trolls to represent laughter."This is news to millions of Starcraft players in South Korea and World of Warcraft players worldwide, who thought it simply stood for "lol" or laughing out loud.Now can we move on to the illegal spying Obama ordered the FBI to conduct on the Trump campaign?" reads the most-liked comment on CNN's Facebook post about the story. [Trump received around 63 million votes, actually - RT]jokes another top comment.Twitter similarly applauded CNN's shoe-leather journalism.Meanwhile, hardcore gamers and Hillary Clinton roleplayers demanded a sequel to Hilltendo.CNN is home to America's bravest Russian troll hunters.which once housed the Internet Research Agency, apparently in hopes of finding clues that would shed light on the elusive trolls' secretive eating habits.