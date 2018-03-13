XX WOMEN AND THE OTHER 80 PER CENT



MEN: A HIDDEN RESOURCE



MARX AND FEMINISM - A MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE

The mode of production of material life conditions the general processes of social, political and intellectual life. It is not the consciousness of men that determines their existence, but their social existence that determines their consciousness...12

The woman was degraded and reduced to servitude, she became the slave of his lust and a mere instrument for the production of children.

The bourgeois sees in his wife a mere instrument of production. He hears that [under communism] the instruments of production are to be exploited in common, and, naturally, can come to no other conclusion than that the lot of being common to all will likewise fall to women.14

THE SPAWN OF MARX AND MILLET

Then it will be plain that the first condition for the liberation of the wife is to bring the whole female sex back into public industry, and that this in turn demands the abolition of the monogamous family as the economic unit of society...

"Why are we here today?" "To make revolution." "What kind of revolution?" she replied. "The Cultural Revolution." "And how do we make Cultural Revolution?" "By destroying the American family!" "How do we destroy the family?" "By destroying the American Patriarch." "And how do we destroy the American Patriarch?" "By taking away his power!" "How do we do that?" "By destroying monogamy!"15

The father is no longer essential to the economic survival of the unit. Men haven't kept up with the changes in society; they don't know how to be parents. Nobody has taught them: where are the cultural institutions to tell them that being a parent is a good thing? They don't exist. At the same time, women don't have many expectations of what men might provide.17

Women and children will suffer needlessly until the state faces up to the reality of its own inability to do anything about the revolution in national morals. What it can do is shape a society that makes a place for women and children as family units, self-sufficient and independent.18

The high Marginal Effective Tax Rates across a large income range are not only a disincentive to earn more but reduce pressure on employers to pay better wages, creating instead a dependency on welfare. The system destroys aspiration, denies the father the opportunity to provide for his family, discourages extra work and holds back business. Worse still it encourages family separation.20



TRANSFORMING MEN

... if women go too far in pressing for symmetry, and in trying to change the rules of the game, men will simply decide not to play. The traditional male weapons in the sex war are non-cooperation in domestic chores, and flight. The traditional female weapon is celebration of paternity and male responsibility; as it is this which is the proven key to male commitment. If women now choose to define this as patriarchal oppression and withdraw the notion that men's family role is important then they are throwing away their best trick. Feminism, in dismantling patriarchy, is simply reviving the underlying greater natural freedom of men...

...the current attack on patriarchal conventions is surely promoting... a plague of feckless yobs, who leave all real work to women and gravitate towards the margins of society where males naturally hang around unless culture gives them a reason to do otherwise. The family may be a myth, but it is a myth that works to make men tolerably useful.22



PUTTING THE HEART BACK IN THE HOME



CONCLUSION