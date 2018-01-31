Is America waking up to the farce that is feminism?
Suzanne Venker
Washington Examiner
Wed, 31 Jan 2018 11:10 UTC
Dr. Jordan Peterson's infamous takedown of feminist Cathy Newman, whose debate on feminist issues has garnered almost 5 million views on YouTube and almost 75,000 comments to date, not to mention a slew of op-eds.
Now, there's President Trump's refusal to call himself a feminist
I have high hopes that America is waking up to the farce that is feminism. "For the first time in decades, if not ever, [feminism's] tenets are being publicly challenged," writes Corey Schink for Signs of the Times.
It is long overdue, for we can now expose feminism for what it is: a war on men, on children, and on family.
Today, it is widely accepted that women in America always get the short end of the stick. According to feminists, women have been oppressed for centuries. We're told not enough progress has been made and that society still hasn't leveled the playing field. This philosophy is so embedded in our culture that Americans don't question it. We don't even label it "feminist" to think this way; it's just commonplace to believe women suffer discrimination.
Turn on the television, flip through a magazine, or search America's airwaves, and you'll be deluged with stories about women who wonder how their needs can best be met, how they can balance their lives better, or how they can deal with the myriad of problems and dangers they face. Women's grievances dominate the conversation.
But just as smoking went out of fashion, so will feminism.
The turning point was in 2007, when researchers concluded the following: "As women have gained more freedom, more education, and more power, they have become less happy."
As for American males, well, anyone with a husband, son, brother, or friend can see what's happening to them. Boys commit suicide at four times the rate of girls. Boys are twice as likely as girls to be victims of violence. The boy-to-girl ratio in correctional institutions is 9:1. Boys are four times more likely to be suspended or expelled from K-12 education. The majority of high school dropouts are boys. Boys are twice as likely as girls to be labeled "emotionally disturbed." Fatherlessness is at an all-time high and increasing among all major ethnic populations. And fewer young men are graduating from college - which, if trade schools and manufacturing jobs were plentiful, wouldn't matter.
Peterson addressed this current state of events in his debate with Newman. Men who don't grow up, he said, "are left bitter and resentful and without purpose and adrift and hostile and resentful and vengeful and arrogant and deceitful and of no use to themselves or anyone else, no partner for a woman. There's nothing in it that's good."
Upon hearing about the sad state of America's males, Newman asked what appears to be a shocking question but in fact is typical for a hard-line feminist, "What's in it for the women though?"
What's in it for the women? That is the precisely what Trump implied feminism is about when he explained why he's not a feminist. Feminism is not concerned with the needs of boys and men, nor is it concerned with the needs of children. In fact, feminism serves no purpose today - that's why it has lost its mooring. There's nothing left to fight for. It is simply a home for haters, a home for radicals, a home for those who believe that men are oppressors and that America is a terrible place to live.
But Trump doesn't believe this. Neither does the majority of Americans. And those who are on the fence, those who are prone to think feminism is about equality, are beginning to see the truth. The caliber of the Women's March was the first tip-off, and the excesses of #Metoo will close the deal.
It's about time.
