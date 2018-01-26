Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show where we'll discuss this toxic worldview which, like all radical ideologies, will only lead to chaos and misery.
Running Time: 01:46:37
Download: OGG, MP3
In the end, we return to the question, just how much do you love truth? Do you really love truth or are you just curious? Do you love it enough to rebuild your understanding to conform to a reality that doesn't fit your current beliefs, and doesn't feel 120% happy? Do you love truth enough to continue seeking even when it hurts, when it reveals aspects of yourself (or human society, or the universe) that are shocking, complex and disturbing, or humbling, glorious and amazing - or even, when truth is far beyond human mind itself? Just how much do we love truth? It's a good question to ask ourselves, I think.
The (Current) Manure of (Current) Empire We so love the Kurds; That we use them like turds. We give them some hope, Then soap on a rope. To their...
It took them a long time to publish, I remember reading this years ago. The model that best matches geology and geography is the hydroplate...
I literally think this is the most asinine story I ever read....
That's pretty common walk for slavs. Lol
Iron powder added to concrete mix... I was thinking of mixing powdered aluminum to my house paint. Have no idea if it will do anything though lol.
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2018 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE